Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks Arrive in Calgary for 113th Grey Cup

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks reached Calgary on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ahead of the 113th Grey Cup game at McMahon Stadium on Sunday.

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks arrived in Calgary on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and both teams filed past the Grey Cup trophy they badly want to win. The two clubs meet Sunday at McMahon Stadium in the 113th Grey Cup. The Alouettes landed in the early afternoon, while the Elks reached the airport charter terminal by bus.

Some Elks players muttered 'Don't touch it, don't touch it' as they passed the trophy, following a superstition that a player's hands only touch the Grey Cup if his team wins it. The scene set the tone for a week that Alouettes head coach Jason Maas described as anything but routine.

Also read Alouettes and Elks Renew Historic Rivalry in 113th Grey Cup

Alouettes Chase Their Ninth Grey Cup Title

The Montreal Alouettes are seeking their ninth Grey Cup championship. Head coach Jason Maas said the organization has been working toward that goal for years, and he emphasized that this week differs from a normal schedule.

Maas said he wants his players to enjoy the experience while staying focused on the task. He said the team gave players one day to sort out family travel, tickets and other logistics before the focus turned fully to football. According to Maas, nothing is more important in the players' lives this week than winning the ninth Grey Cup for the organization.

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Montreal last won the Grey Cup in 2023, when the Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for their eighth championship. The Alouettes lost to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025. The Alouettes finished first in the East Division with a league-best 14-4 record before defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in Saturday's division final.

Elks Return to the Championship Game

The Edmonton Elks are back in the Grey Cup for the first time since winning the title in 2015. The Elks finished 13-5 and first in the West Division, ending a five-year playoff drought. Edmonton then beat the B.C. Lions 28-16 in the division final to advance.

Edmonton has won the Grey Cup 14 times, which ranks second in league history behind the Toronto Argonauts' 19 championships. Elks linebacker Nick Anderson said the team's belief grew during the season. He said he knew the potential of the organization and the lineage the franchise had built, and he felt the city of Edmonton was waiting for the Elks to return to where they belonged.

Anderson has a Grey Cup trophy photo as his phone screen saver and placed the 113th Grey Cup logo in his X profile photo last year. He said he dropped the logo after the previous season ended and told himself the Elks would be in the game. Anderson said he believes in manifestation because the mind leads the body.

Fajardo and Alexander Face Former Teammates

Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo said playing his former team in the Grey Cup carries extra meaning. Fajardo said he was traded away by that franchise, and he insisted the emotion will not change how hard he competes. He said he tries hard in every game.

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Davis Alexander, who was named this season's Most Outstanding Player, said he texted Fajardo earlier in the year to thank him for the way he helped Alexander settle in. Alexander described tagging along and staying close to Fajardo throughout the process. Fajardo said the stories of both players worked out well for each side.

The Elks have a stout defence against both the pass and the run, and they lead the CFL in rushing yards. Alexander leads a well-rounded offence that also features Most Outstanding Canadian Tyson Philpot. Philpot said he had circled the game on his calendar since learning it would be held in Calgary, calling it a full-circle moment at his college town.

Calgary Hosts Grey Cup and Ticket Demand Rises

Calgary will host the Grey Cup for the sixth time, and the first since 2019, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats. The matchup brings the Alouettes and Elks together at McMahon Stadium on Sunday for the league championship.

Philpot requested his old locker room stall at McMahon Stadium. His twin brother Jalen, a receiver for the Calgary Stampeders, will handle friends and family ticket requests for Sunday's game. Over 40,000 fans filled Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton for the West Division final, and Elks head coach Mark Kilam hopes many of them travel to Calgary. Kilam spent 20 years on the Stampeders coaching staff before Edmonton hired him for the 2025 season.

Kilam urged supporters to fill the stadium and paint the city green and gold. Fans attending Sunday's game will see two teams with distinct championship histories compete for the trophy the players touched only in passing on Tuesday.