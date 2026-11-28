Cowgirl Monika Wyssen details her dangerous mission to save cattle during the Pear Lake Fire near Clinton, describing emotional trauma and the loss of 100 animals.

Cowgirl Monika Wyssen has recounted the harrowing experiences she endured while fighting to save livestock during the Pear Lake Fire near Clinton last summer. The event left a profound emotional impact on Wyssen, who describes the aftermath as hitting a low point where the reality of the destruction became undeniable. Her husband, Curtis Zimmerlee, assisted her in these efforts, and together they worked tirelessly to mitigate the damage caused by the wildfire.

Wyssen Zimmerlee Rescue Operations Near Clinton

Monika Wyssen and Curtis Zimmerlee spent weeks riding horses into the charred forests surrounding Clinton to locate cattle that had survived the flames. They searched the range repeatedly, finding that each live cow discovered provided a significant boost of excitement and relief. Wyssen noted that the feeling of saving a life was incredibly rewarding, motivating them to continue their dangerous searches despite the hazardous conditions. They also focused on moving herds away from the active fire fronts to prevent further casualties. This involved roundups across the area, as many of the usual corrals had been destroyed by the heat. Wyssen explained that they had to gather animals wherever they could find them. This constant movement was essential to keep the livestock safe from the encroaching flames.

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Dangerous Conditions and Wildlife Encounters

The rescue work involved significant physical risks as Wyssen rode through areas with weakened, charred trees. She described moments when trees would suddenly crash down around her due to the heat damage. Another major fear was riding in close proximity to the active fire itself. Despite these dangers, Wyssen remained determined to save as many animals as possible. She recalled a specific day when she felt it was extremely dangerous but could not bear to lose more animals. In total, she estimates that she witnessed approximately one hundred animals fail to escape the fire's path in time. Beyond the cattle, she encountered many injured wildlife species, including rabbits and grouse. Some of these animals were burned and either alive or dead. The quiet after the fire passed often revealed traumatized animals that did not react normally. Wyssen also documented several bears scavenging for food in the ash, noting she had never seen so many bears in one area.

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Emotional Aftermath of the Pear Lake Fire

Monika Wyssen admits that the experience put her in a survival mode that is difficult to process. Even with time passing, the losses and suffering she witnessed continue to weigh heavily on her. She stated that she rarely feels emotional in bad situations, but this event made her feel very sad. The trauma of seeing dead cattle and wildlife has left a lasting mark on her psyche. Wyssen tries to reflect on the emotional toll the entire event took on her. She emphasizes that this sadness has been something she has been unable to shake. The experience has changed her perspective on the resilience of both animals and humans in the face of natural disasters. Her story highlights the unseen emotional costs of disaster relief efforts in rural communities.