Kevin Burkett, a partner and portfolio manager at Burkett Asset Management Ltd., prefers to focus on businesses with understandable economics and recurring demand, such as consumer discretionary, industrials, and some technology. His firm's strategy includes seeking out companies with strong balance sheets and an ability to compound growing cash flows over time.

Money manager Kevin Burkett focuses on high-quality businesses with durable revenue streams and recurring demand . His firm's strategy includes seeking out companies with strong balance sheets and an ability to compound growing cash flows over time.

Burkett Asset Management Ltd. prefers to focus on businesses such as consumer discretionary, industrials, and some technology, rather than sectors that rely on short-term predictions. The firm's balanced portfolio includes an approximately 60-40 split of stocks and bonds and was up 13.9 per cent over the past 12 months. Its three-year annualized return was 10.9 per cent, while its five-year annualized return was 8.6 per cent. The performance is based on total returns, gross of fees, as of April 30.

Burkett also uses fixed income to help balance his portfolios and has recently been selectively adding corporate bonds issued by high-quality businesses that he says may fall outside traditional investment-grade rating criteria due to their size, capital structure, or other issuer-specific factors. He believes that there are really interesting opportunities there and that investors in non-investment grades should be well rewarded as spreads continue to tighten.

The firm's partner and portfolio manager, Mr. Burkett, is a self-described long-term, value-oriented investor who oversees more than $500-million in assets. He says that his firm tends to favour high-quality businesses that have durability in their revenue streams and that are less tied to day-to-day fluctuations based on news headlines. He also believes that companies with strong balance sheets and an ability to compound growing cash flows over time are less likely to be affected by short-term market volatility.

Burkett Asset Management Ltd. has owned several stocks over the years, including Constellation Software, which it has continued to buy into the AI-related weakness. The company has built a highly decentralized acquisition machine focused on acquiring mission-critical vertical-market software businesses with recurring revenue characteristics and strong customer retention. It's a winning strategy that has helped the company to become one of the highest-quality compounders in global markets.

Another stock that the firm has owned is Colliers, which it started buying in March and continues to add to on weakness. Most people see Colliers as just a real estate brokerage business, particularly in commercial and investment properties, but it has moved into recurring, higher-margin service lines such as investment management, engineering, and outsourcing.

The stock has dropped on AI-related concerns that people will be somewhat less inclined to use real estate brokers as AI becomes a tool, but the firm believes that the way investment properties are bought and sold requires a human element to match buyers and sellers and to facilitate the exchange of confidential information. The company has a recurring business model and isn't as tied to transaction volumes as people think. It's a niche business that many investors misunderstand.

The firm has also owned Fanuc, a Japan-based robotics company, since its inception in 2015 and added to over the years. The stock has doubled over the past year alone and is a global leader in automation and industrial robotics. The firm believes that Fanuc will continue to perform better as it gains recognition as a leading supplier to some of these chip manufacturers and as one that's very hard to replace.

Finally, the firm sold its shares in InterContinental Hotels Group, the company behind hotel chains such as InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and Holiday Inn, in mid-April for US$147.69 a share. It's a stock that the firm did well with over the years, but it decided to sell based on what it sees as a deteriorating outlook for global travel due to rising consumer costs and more online communication that's making business travel less necessary





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Kevin Burkett Burkett Asset Management Ltd. High-Quality Businesses Durable Revenue Streams Recurring Demand Consumer Discretionary Industrials Technology Fixed Income Corporate Bonds Non-Investment Grades Short-Term Market Volatility Constellation Software Colliers Fanuc Intercontinental Hotels Group

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