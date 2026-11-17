First tracked monarch from Manitoulin Island reaches Mexico using BlūMorpho technology, revealing Great Lakes crossing data for conservation science.

The monarch butterfly designated as MAN26021 has successfully completed a migration of nearly 4,000 kilometres, traveling from Manitoulin Island in Ontario to its wintering grounds in Mexico. This historic journey marks the first time a monarch from Manitoulin has been tracked using modern solar-powered technology, providing unprecedented insight into migration patterns. Phyllis Cacciotti, a representative of the Manitoulin Nature Club, identified the specific butterfly and noted the significance of this achievement for local conservation efforts. The successful tracking validates years of scientific hypothesis regarding how these insects navigate across major water bodies.

BlūMorpho Technology Reveals Migration Routes

Researchers utilized advanced BlūMorpho tags to monitor the flight path of MAN26021, a device that operates through a Bluetooth detection system on mobile devices. Dr. Ryan Norris from the Norris Lab at the University of Guelph explained that these tags are detected when monarchs fly within approximately 80 to 100 metres of an Apple phone with Bluetooth enabled. This crowdsourced data collection allows the public to follow specific insects in near real-time, offering a detailed map of their progress. The technology represents a massive leap forward from previous methods that only provided start and end points without intermediate data.

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Contrast With Historical Tagging Methods

Previous attempts to track monarch movements relied on physical paper tags, which offered little evidence of the actual journey taken. Joe Shorthouse, a retired entomologist from Sudbury, recalled tagging hundreds of monarchs in 1976 with the hope of recovering a tag in Mexico. While recovery proved the insects arrived at their destination, it did not reveal how they crossed large bodies of water like the Great Lakes. Norris emphasized that traditional sticker tags only confirm arrival, whereas the new solar-powered tags provide a continuous record of the route. This distinction is critical for understanding the frequency and reliability of Great Lakes crossings.

Public Participation And Data Collection

The Canadian Wildlife Federation, represented by Katherine Peel, highlighted the role of citizen science in this tracking initiative. Although only trained professionals can attach the tags, the general public can contribute by monitoring flight paths through The Project Monarch App. Thousands of detection pings have been recorded during the journey, creating a robust dataset for scientists. Cacciotti noted that users feel a sense of contribution to the conservation effort by simply having their devices participate in the detection network. This collaborative approach has turned a scientific study into a widespread community engagement project.

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Conservation Status And Population Trends

Monarchs are currently classified as an endangered species, making each successful migration vital for population resilience. The Canadian Wildlife Federation has observed an increase in recent sightings but cautioned that population health will only be fully understood after the wintering season concludes. Experts predict that no further monarchs will extend their journeys past mid-December. Once the migration phase ends, scientists anticipate a wealth of additional data regarding migration corridors and survival rates. This data will help refine conservation strategies for a species that faces multiple environmental threats during its annual cycle.

Future Journey And Cultural Significance

Upon arrival in Mexico, MAN26021 will rest for several months before initiating the return flight northward to lay approximately 400 eggs on milkweed plants. The butterfly will die after reproducing, meaning it will never return to Manitoulin Island, though its descendants may follow a similar path depending on wind conditions. To honour this milestone, the Manitoulin Nature Club is planning a celebration that emphasizes the cultural importance of butterflies. Cacciotti stated that butterflies hold deep meaning for Anishinaabe symbolism, representing metamorphosis, resilience, and spiritual growth. This event aims to bridge scientific achievement with Indigenous cultural values.