Scientists tag nearly 1,750 monarch butterflies with tiny solar trackers to map migration

Researchers are attaching tiny solar-powered radio tags to hundreds of monarch butterflies to track their migration and identify critical stopover sites, as habitat loss, pesticides and climate change threaten the species.

Scientists have attached tiny solar-powered tracking devices to nearly 1,750 monarch butterflies this year to uncover the secrets of their long migration across North America and identify the critical stopover locations the insects depend on.

The effort is led by Rebeca Quiñonez-Piñón, senior scientist at the National Wildlife Federation, who wondered as a child where monarchs stop for a meal and a night's rest during their journey. The nonprofit recently joined a tri-national science team to track the butterflies. Monarch swarms use environmental cues to travel some 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometres) from as far as southern Canada to winter in central Mexico's oyamel fir forests, a protected biosphere reserve and World Heritage site.

Also read Researchers Warn AI Hacked Robots Can Attack Users, Develop Defense

Tiny Solar-Powered Tags Track Monarch Routes

For decades, scientists struggled to build a clear picture of the butterflies' routes, how far they fly each day and where they settle at night. The tags, which weigh about as much as a drop of water and cost $200 each, were developed by Cellular Tracking Technologies. The public can follow individual butterflies on the free app called Project Monarch Science.

Advertisement

Quiñonez-Piñón is leading a study that combines real-time migratory tracking with community science to learn where monarchs stop in Texas. A large portion of butterflies east of the Rocky Mountains pass through a narrow corridor known as the Texas funnel each fall and spring, but they may favor different parts of the state depending on where they find water, nectar and overnight shelter.

Since tracking began last year, scientists found the first evidence of a butterfly in Utah, west of the Rockies, joining eastern monarchs in central Mexico. Others migrated down the Eastern Seaboard to Florida, jumped the Gulf of Mexico and are now moving across Mexico, a connection not previously seen in such numbers. About 175 tagged butterflies have been detected in Mexico since this year's migration began.

Unique Migration Paths Reveal Population Connections

"There's just all these unique stories of their paths, connections between the population, that we didn't know existed or we hypothesized but couldn't prove," said Emma Pelton, senior conservation biologist with the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation. "We're a year into it, and I think we're all just thrilled," she said, noting older tracking devices proved too big or heavy. Not all monarchs are good candidates for tagging.

To avoid overburdening them, most tagged butterflies weigh more than 400 milligrams, about as much as a standard pill, said David La Puma, vice president of global market development for Cellular Tracking Technologies and coordinator of the Project Monarch Collaboration. Other researchers and community scientists look for longer-winged monarchs to tag. Many monarchs are caught with nets and kept in cool temperatures to calm them before tagging.

The insect is positioned on a special board with its legs and antennae protected, adhesive is cotton-swabbed onto its abdomen and the tag, and the transmitter is gently pressed to its body before release. Quiñonez-Piñón said that if the person attaching the tag is properly trained and applies it correctly, "the monarch will be completely safe.

Advertisement

Researchers Assess Tagging Impact and Limitations

" Louie Yang, an insect ecologist at the University of California, Davis, called the technology "pretty remarkable" because "we haven't previously been able to see what path they take or how quickly they're moving over different parts of that journey. " Yang noted limitations: the technology does not reveal a butterfly's exact location, only where a receiver detected it, and detection does not mean the butterfly is still alive.

Further studies are needed to understand how and whether the tags affect butterfly behaviour. Monarchs typically live two to six weeks, but those that migrate to Mexico can live up to nine months, spending their lives moving south, waiting out the winter and migrating north again before breeding in spring. The feat has made the monarch a symbol for the rights of international migrants.

Monarch Populations Face Pesticide and Climate Threats

Since the mid-1990s, the eastern monarch population has dropped more than 80%, and the western population by about 95%. Pesticides are a pervasive threat to milkweed, the plant where monarchs lay their eggs and the exclusive food source for their caterpillars. Human-caused climate change, driven by burning coal, oil and gas, is also a primary threat year-round, said Tierra Curry, senior scientist and endangered species codirector with the Center for Biological Diversity.

"One of the problems now is that it stays too hot too long in the northern areas, and so they don't get the cues to migrate. And then if the temperature freezes, they're probably not going to make it to Mexico," she said.

"The later they start, the less the chances that they're going to get all the way to the forest. " Quiñonez-Piñón said the uniquely famous monarch helps draw attention to the threats facing insects and their vital role in sustaining plant life across the continent. "Pollinators are crucial to protect and ensure that our ecosystems remain healthy," she said, "and also to have the sources of food that we require as humans. "