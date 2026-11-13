Monahan Injures Ankle With Tampa Bay Lightning Ahead Of Game

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Monahan suffered an ankle injury during practice with the Tampa Bay Lightning, raising concerns about his availability for upcoming matches.

Monahan suffered an ankle injury during a session with the Tampa Bay Lightning, casting uncertainty over his immediate future with the franchise. The exact mechanism of the injury remains undisclosed by team medical staffs, though reports confirm he did not suit up for the third period of the recent contest.

Monahan Injury Status Update

Monahan, a veteran forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, participated in early season activities but was ultimately ruled out for the final segment of play. While he logged nine minutes and fifty-eight seconds of ice time before the incident, he recorded a single assist during that brief stint. The team has yet to release specific details regarding the severity of the physical toll taken during the incident.

Also read Remembering the Scollard 31: North Bay High School Honors Fallen WWII Heroes

Columbus Blue Jackets Season Context

This injury adds complexity to the Columbus Blue Jackets roster as they navigate their initial seventeen contests of the 2026-27 campaign. Monahan has contributed seven points through seventeen games this season, highlighting his offensive utility for the squad. His presence on the ice provides valuable experience and scoring depth for a team seeking consistency in the competitive National Hockey League landscape.

Career Historical Performance Stats

Monahan brings extensive experience to the ice, having accumulated six hundred thirty-eight points across nine hundred thirteen regular-season games throughout his fourteen-year career. The Brampton, Ontario native recorded two hundred seventy-seven goals and three hundred sixty-one assists, showcasing his long-term reliability as a high-level scorer. His career trajectory includes significant milestones that define his status as a premier offensive talent.

Advertisement

During his tenure with the Calgary Flames, Monahan achieved career highs in 2018-19, finishing with thirty-four goals and forty-eight assists for eighty-two points. He has successfully posted three thirty-goal campaigns and four forty-point seasons, demonstrating sustained offensive production over many years. His playoff experience is equally robust, with twenty-two points in thirty-five Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

Junior And Draft Background History

Selected sixth overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Monahan developed his skills within the Ontario Hockey League for three seasons with the Ottawa 67's. His junior career yielded two hundred three points in one hundred eighty-five regular-season games, including eighty-four goals and one hundred nineteen assists. He further added nineteen points in twenty-two playoff games, proving his capability to perform in high-stakes amateur environments.

As the Columbus Blue Jackets look to maintain their standings, the health of key veterans like Monahan becomes paramount. With Kent Johnson leading the team with eight goals and Zach Werenski providing nineteen assists, the loss of offensive consistency from Monahan could impact team dynamics. The organization will closely monitor his recovery to determine his readiness for future matchups against divisional rivals.