Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon Recalled in Canada Over Metal Pieces

Molson Canada 2005 has recalled several alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer brands across Canada after pieces of metal were found in the products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency warns consumers not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected items.

Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Blue Moon and several other popular beer brands are being recalled across Canada because of the presence of metal pieces. The recall notice was published by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on November 11, 2026 at 2:33 p.m. EST.

It covers several alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers made by Molson Canada 2005. Molson Canada 2005 is the Canadian subsidiary of Molson Coors Beverage Company. That parent company was formed in a 2005 merger between Coors, a United States company, and Molson, which was founded in Canada in 1786. The national recall notice warns of various brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer recalled due to pieces of metal.

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Recalled Brands and Products

It instructs consumers not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products. Impacted brands include Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Blue Moon, Hop Valley, Brasseur de Montreal, Black Horse and India Beer. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency published the notice listing specific product codes. The affected products and formats are Black Horse Beer in 8 x 355 mL packages.

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Blue Moon Non-Alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer comes in 6 x 355 mL and 24 x 355 mL packages. Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer is affected in 24 x 355 mL, 473 mL, 4 x 473 mL, 24 x 473 mL and 12 x 355 mL formats. Blue Moon Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour is recalled in 12 x 355 mL packages.

Blue Moon Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour is affected in 473 mL, 4 x 473 mL and 24 x 473 mL formats. Brasseur de Montreal Neighbourhoods Pick is recalled in 12 x 355 mL packages. Brasseur de Montreal Bonsecours Lager Light Beer is affected in 4 x 473 mL and 12 x 355 mL formats. Brasseur de Montreal Normanville Hazy IPA Beer is recalled in 4 x 473 mL and 12 x 355 mL formats.

Impacted Formats and Packages

Brasseur de Montreal Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale Beer is affected in 12 x 355 mL packages. Brasseur de Montreal Griffintown Blonde Ale Beer is recalled in 12 x 355 mL packages. Coors Light is affected in 8 x 355 mL, 12 x 355 mL, 15 x 355 mL and 24 x 355 mL packages. Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer is recalled in 12 x 355 mL packages.

India Beer is affected in 12 x 355 mL packages. Molson Canadian is recalled in 473 mL, 12 x 355 mL, 15 x 355 mL and 24 x 473 mL formats. Molson Coors Beverage Company has confirmed the recall. The company urged consumers to check the product codes listed in the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notice.

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Manufacturer Response and Consumer Advice

The company advises returning any recalled bottles to the point of purchase for a refund or replacement. Retailers are instructed to remove the affected items from shelves immediately and to notify customers of the recall. The recall affects a broad portfolio of beers that are widely distributed across Canada. It could disrupt sales for retailers and distributors in the coming days.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact the manufacturer or the retailer for assistance. They should not consume any of the affected beers. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency will continue to monitor the situation. It may extend the recall if additional contaminated batches are identified.

Regulatory Oversight and Follow-up

The recall highlights the importance of stringent quality control in beverage production and distribution. Metal contamination can pose serious health risks if the affected products are consumed. For a full list of specific recalled product codes, consumers should read the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notice. The agency published the notice on its website.

Cans of Molson Canadian Beer are shown during a plant tour at the Molson Coors Toronto Brewery in Toronto on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in a Canadian Press photo by Nathan Denette. Coors Light beer is also shown during a plant tour at the Molson Coors Toronto Brewery in Toronto on the same date. The Canadian Press photo was taken by Nathan Denette.