Molly Caudery's Season Ends After Emergency Spinal Surgery

British pole vaulter Molly Caudery out for the season after emergency spinal surgery, missing Commonwealth and European Championships.

British pole vault record holder Molly Caudery has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing emergency spinal surgery . The 26-year-old world indoor champion required a microdiscectomy, a procedure to remove part of a spinal disc, after experiencing a back flare-up last week.

As a result, she will miss this summer's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the European Championships in Birmingham. Caudery confirmed the news on social media, expressing her heartbreak at missing major championships again. She wrote that her season is over and that she is absolutely devastated, having to miss out on yet another major competition and home games. The surgery was necessary to prevent further damage after the flare-up worsened quickly.

This is not the first time Caudery has faced untimely setbacks. She failed to clear her opening height at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and missed last year's World Championships in Tokyo after injuring her ankle during the warm-up. Despite these disappointments, she has enjoyed significant success, winning a Commonwealth silver medal in 2022 and European bronze in 2024. Her indoor world title in 2024 cemented her status as one of the top pole vaulters globally.

However, recurring injuries have plagued her career, preventing her from competing at full strength in key events. Caudery reflected on her situation, stating that she truly thought 2026 was going to be her year after the heartbreak in Paris and Tokyo, and everything in between. She added that she just wanted to add another chapter in the autobiography before the comeback.

The setback is a blow not only to her personal ambitions but also to British athletics, as she was a strong medal contender for both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. Her recovery timeline is uncertain, but she remains determined to return to competition. Fans and fellow athletes have expressed support for her recovery, hoping to see her back on the track soon





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Molly Caudery Pole Vault Spinal Surgery Commonwealth Games Injury

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