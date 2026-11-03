Collins names mogging 2026 word of the year after 210% usage surge

Collins English Dictionary has selected mogging as its 2026 word of the year, citing a 210 per cent surge in usage. The term, popular with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, means outshining someone or something.

Collins English Dictionary has crowned mogging as its 2026 word of the year. The announcement was made in a press release on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Mogging is a tongue-in-cheek term used by members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha to suggest outperforming or outshining someone or something. It seized the top spot after a staggering 210 per cent surge in usage in 2026. According to Collins, mogging staved off tough competition with inimitable rizz. The term has been in circulation for around a decade, but its meaning has shifted over that time, according to a separate blog published by Collins.

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Mogging Originated From Alpha Male Acronym

Mogging is believed to be born from the acronym AMOG, or alpha male of the group. It was previously used as a noun in bodybuilding culture to describe the strongest, most physically dominant man in a gym, the blog says. Later, it was transformed into a verb and briefly adopted by the manosphere. In the last 12 months, mogging has had something of a glow-up, coming to define the act of outdoing.

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The term can apply to everyday situations. Were you proud of the wonky homemade cupcakes you brought to the dinner party until your friend rocked up with a three-tier masterpiece? You have been mogged. Had you been feeling pretty good about your thrifted outfit until you stood by the effortlessly cool commuter donning designer clobber on the subway?

You have been mogged. Collins lexicographers monitor an astonishing 27 billion words annually. Not only do the experts track how frequently a word is used, but they also analyze patterns of use, managing director Alex Beecroft said in the release. Beecroft said the selection of mogging as Collins Word of the Year shows how each generation leaves its mark on language.

He called it a great example of how Gen Z and Gen Alpha have adopted a word and turned it into humorous slang, making the language their own and mogging the rest of us. Many of the shortlisted words have grown from a response to an event that dominated culture or current events. Firewave refers to several wildfires occurring during a short spell in towns and cities after sustained periods of hot, dry weather.

Hydration Break Entered Lexicon During World Cup

Hydration break dropped into the global lexicon during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Soccer games were punctuated with pauses for players to take a drink during the tournament held across host nations the US, Mexico and Canada. Organizers said the new habit was to keep athletes hydrated amid the sweltering heat.

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However, fans scoffed at what they said were ad breaks in disguise. British politics also had its moment this year, as Manchesterism claimed a place on the shortlist. The term refers to a political philosophy spearheaded by UK prime minister and former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. Manchesterism involves regional power devolution and ties economic growth to social progress.

Burnham Nudged Starmer From Labour Leadership Role

But Burnham has been responsible for a little mogging himself this year. He managed to nudge former Labour leader Keir Starmer out of the top job and took the role himself. The story was reported by Charlotte Reck for CNN.