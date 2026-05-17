Mof Permits Logging in Area Threatening Caribou Habitat Despite MWLRSW Recommendation

B.C.'s Ministry of Forests approved logging in an area critical to southern mountain caribou's survival, despite a recommendation against it by the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship. This decision has drawn criticism from residents and conservation groups.

B.C.

's Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship (MWLRSW) warned that proposed logging near Quesnel Lake would harm threatened southern mountain caribou (SMC) habitat. However, the Ministry of Forests (Mof) approved logging in the area, drawing criticism from residents and conservation groups. The Mof permit allowed West Fraser Timber to log in four areas, even after the MWLRSW assessed potential impacts and recommended against logging due to SMC core and nearby habitat use.

Concerns arose regarding inconsistencies in West Fraser's data and the subsequent logging, which was caught on satellite images. Despite recommendations against logging, the Mof issued the permit, prioritizing industry over protecting threatened wildlife





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Conservation Southern Mountain Caribou Logging B.C. Government

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