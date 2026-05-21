Modular Housing Business Boosted by Province, Aiming to Increase Accessibility

Anthony and John McCrae, brothers and co-owners of ModBox Modular, a Thunder Bay-based business focused on constructing modular homes for remote First Nations communities in northern Ontario, received a $1 million boost from the province's Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). ModBox Modular aims to make housing more accessible by utilizing winter seasonal ice road transport to deliver nearly completed homes and by building in climate-controlled facilities. The company recently expanded its facility with funding from NOHFC, acquiring new machinery, making renovations, and obtaining new equipment for increased production and innovative product offerings.

Anthony and John McCrae state their aim to make housing more attainable in northern Ontario with the help of their modular housing business , ModBox Modular.

The company primarily constructs homes for the area's remote First Nations. They utilize winter ice roads to deliver nearly constructed homes, making it quicker and cost-effective to reach communities in need. The funding boost from the province's Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) is utilized to create a larger building, renovate, and acquire new equipment, raising ModBox Modular's production capacity and introducing new product options.

The company has established relationships with several First Nations, including Pikangikum, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, North Spirit Lake, Moose Cree, Deer Lake, and Kashechewan





CBCTBay / 🏆 42. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Modular Housing Business Modular Homes Remote First Nations Communities Winter Ice Road Transport Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NO First Nations Thunder Bay Matthew Hawksworth Plains Of Abraham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario to ban purchase, use of Chinese-made drones for governmentOntario will ban the use and purchase of Chinese-made drones by the government and provincial police amid 'growing security and privacy concerns' with foreign-made technology.

Read more »

Ontario Tech’s Automotive Centre for Excellence expanding into defence sectorThe federal government is putting $5-million into Ontario Tech's Automotive Centre for Excellence (ACE) facility to transform it into a leading Canadian defence

Read more »

Ontario shares $3B plan to build and expand correctional facilitiesOntario is increasing capacity at jails across the province by adding more than 2,500 beds within the next decade. A $3-billion investment in corrections wil

Read more »

Second Trial for James Miller's Sex Crime Charges Begins in OntarioJames Miller, a former Penticton City Coun., is in the middle of a trial over allegations of sexual offences committed when he was a coach for a school basketball team in the 90s. The charges relate to two claimants who were minor at the time.

Read more »