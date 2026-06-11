Modular Construction in Canada: A Journey from Low-Cost Buildings to High-Efficiency and Customization

The article discusses the evolution of modular construction in Canada, from its initial perception as low-cost cookie-cutter buildings to finished results that deliver design customization and high levels of energy efficiency. It highlights a government program aimed at increasing the demand for factory-built housing through bulk procurement, long-term financing, and support for Canadian technologies. The program also benefits hotels, commercial buildings, and institutional projects. The article also discusses the increasing role of robotics in modular construction, with examples of companies like Reframe Systems and KUKA taking the field forward.

Modular construction in Canada has come a long way in a short period of time, moving from perceptions of low-cost cookie-cutter buildings to finished results that deliver design customization and high levels of energy efficiency.

A government program seeks to increase the demand for factory-built housing through bulk procurement, long-term financing, and support for Canadian technologies. The program focuses on factory-built home construction but also benefits hotels, commercial buildings, and institutional projects. Modular construction in Canada accounted for approximately 6.14 per cent of the total square footage for sectors of new construction in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 6.7 per cent.

Several dozen factories of various sizes and levels of sophistication across the country contribute to this volume. The future demand for more panelization and increased volumetric modular output will require Canadian producers to take a big step forward in robotics. Canada can look to the United States and Europe for specific examples regarding where modular fabrication is headed. One approach is small and mobile, the other is massive in scale.

Both share a high level of robotics. Reframe Systems, a 2022 start-up, demonstrates the small, mobile approach with highly robotic microfactories that bring housing fabrication and production closer to where new homes are needed. KUKA, a German automation corporation, takes robotic modular fabrication to another level with a smart factory in Richen, Germany, that operates with 86 per cent automation and produces wall and ceiling elements using digitally controlled processes and over 120 specially developed robot tools





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Modular Construction Factory-Built Housing Government Incentives Robotics Reframe Systems KUKA GROPYUS Digitalization Automation Canada United States Europe

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