Moderna has partnered with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop a potential vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, the strain linked to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Moderna partners with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop potential vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The partnership involves a financial commitment of up to $50 million from CEPI to support the preclinical development and early clinical testing of Moderna 's investigational BDBV vaccine candidate.

In addition to the Moderna vaccine, CEPI has also committed to investing in two other vaccine candidates, one developed by the University of Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and another developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative. The World Health Organization has recommended prioritizing several experimental drugs, including antibodies, antivirals and vaccines, for the treatment and prevention of BDBV. CEPI is a global partnership working to accelerate the development of vaccines against epidemic and pandemic threats.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has led to a significant increase in the demand for effective treatments and vaccines, and the partnership between Moderna and CEPI aims to address this need. The preclinical development and early clinical testing of the Moderna vaccine candidate will be conducted in collaboration with the Coalition, and the results will be used to inform the development of the vaccine.

The investment by CEPI in the Moderna vaccine candidate is part of a broader effort to support the development of vaccines against epidemic and pandemic threats. The Coalition has committed to investing in several vaccine candidates, including the Moderna vaccine, and the investment will be used to support the preclinical development and early clinical testing of the vaccine.

The partnership between Moderna and CEPI is an important step in the development of effective treatments and vaccines against epidemic and pandemic threats. The ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has led to a significant increase in the demand for effective treatments and vaccines, and the partnership between Moderna and CEPI aims to address this need.

The preclinical development and early clinical testing of the Moderna vaccine candidate will be conducted in collaboration with the Coalition, and the results will be used to inform the development of the vaccine. The investment by CEPI in the Moderna vaccine candidate is part of a broader effort to support the development of vaccines against epidemic and pandemic threats.

The Coalition has committed to investing in several vaccine candidates, including the Moderna vaccine, and the investment will be used to support the preclinical development and early clinical testing of the vaccine. The partnership between Moderna and CEPI is an important step in the development of effective treatments and vaccines against epidemic and pandemic threats





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Moderna Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovation Bundibugyo Ebolavirus Ebola Outbreak Vaccine Development

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