Mobile Mammography Clinic Bringing Breast Cancer Screening to Mayne Island

BC Cancer emphasizes the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer, and this mobile clinic plays a significant role in making that possible. The service will be available according to a schedule, details of which should be available through the provided booking information.\Those with scheduled appointments are kindly asked to arrive punctually and to proceed directly to the entrance of the mobile unit. Upon arrival, patients will be directed to wait outside the coach. To maintain patient safety and adhere to established protocols, only one patient will be admitted into the unit at any given time. This approach ensures privacy and allows for a focused and personalized experience for each individual undergoing the screening. This methodology aligns with best practices in mobile health services and underscores the commitment to providing high-quality care. Early detection is critical, as it significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and improved outcomes for those diagnosed with breast cancer. Given that a substantial proportion of women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, access to regular screening is essential for public health.\Screening mammograms are designed to detect the presence of breast cancer at its earliest stages, often before the cancer has a chance to spread. These mammograms are considered the international gold standard for early breast cancer detection. A key advantage of mammograms is their ability to identify potential lumps or abnormalities years before they can be detected through self-examination or a physical examination by a primary care provider. Extensive research has consistently demonstrated that regular screening leads to a substantial reduction in breast cancer mortality rates, specifically, a greater than 25 percent reduction in deaths among individuals who undergo regular screening. To book an appointment at the mobile clinic on Mayne Island, individuals are encouraged to call 1-800-663-9203. The phone line is open during the week from Monday to Friday between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm, and on Saturdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. This ensures that the service can be easily accessed and that individuals can receive potentially life-saving information. This article has been written by Erin Haluschak, a journalist in British Columbia since 2008, experienced in print, magazines and online spaces, and a mentor with Digital Women Leaders through the Online News Association





