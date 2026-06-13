MMA Match Recap: Ahmed vs. Chipito, Light Heavies

A detailed recap of the MMA match between Ahmed and Chipito, featuring their grappling and striking exchanges, takedowns, and finishes.

Ahmed rushes in after a couple of low kicks by each woman and looks for the takedown against the fence. She turns away from the fence and tries a headlock throw.

Chipito defends well, and throws a knee up the middle. Ninety seconds in, they are still jocketing against the fence. Chipito is close to taking Ahmed's back standing against the fence, but Ahmed turns in towards her and they are back to stalemate. Half the round down and Chipito gets a trip takedown.

Ahmed elevates her hips from full guard and looks for offense, but Chipito stands out of her guard for a moment. Chipito dives back into guard and Ahmed looks for an armbar. It looks dangerous, but Chipito defends as Ahmed goes belly-down, and manages to get her arm out of danger. Chipito stands and kicks the legs for a few moments before the referee stands them up.

Thirty seconds to go and Ahmed gets a takedown against the fence, ending up on top as the horn sounds. Chipito reaches out and touches with left jab, but eats a harder right on the counter. Ahmed flicks up a head kick that lands. Ahmed rushes in again and drives Chipito to the fence.

They are in the same underhook/overhook stalemate in which they spent most of the first round. As they come peeling off the fence, Chipito manages to shove slash trip Ahmed to the ground. Ahmed’s guard is once again aggressive, but Chipito scoots her against the fence and Ahmed is having trouble getting her hips up. Chipito is also more aggressive on top this time, dropping short elbows from above.

Ahmed squirms away from the attack and the fence, but gives up her back as she does. Chipito is looking for a rear-naked choke, but Ahmed spins out of the position. Chipito lands in full mount, lands a couple more blows from top position, and as Ahmed gives up her back again, Chipito sinks her hooks, goes supine and cinches up another rear-naked choke. This time it’s tight, and Ahmed taps the mat.

Both light heavies set up in orthodox stance under the watchful eye of referee Paul Crossley. Muzaan is the taller, rangier man, and he is the one circling away as Ngono advances, throwing out leg kicks and jabs. Muzaan tries to meet Essono’s advance with a flying knee that comes up a bit short. Essono answers with a right low kick that takes Muzaan all the way off his feet.

Essono dives after his fallen foe and takes the back of the turtled Nigerian, and spends a long sequence pelting him with short shots from behind. Muzaan tries to escape, but Essono stays with him and lands in his full guard. They scoot to the fence, and Essono is still on top, dropping short punches and grinding elbows as Muzaan covers up and tries to control the wrists. The horn sounds on a one-sided round.

Round 2 Muzaan is once again on the outside, trying to keep the shorter Essono at bay with long kicks up the middle. Essono steps in with a nice left jab, but comes up short with a right cross. Muzaan draws a warning for keeping his fingers extended. Muzaan tries a level change and a long shot from outside.

Essono sprawls easily, spins to the back and takes side control. Essono is still in side control a full minute later, looking to pass to mount while working on the far arm. Muzaan is offering nothing at all from the bottom. Hips and shoulder blades are completely flat on the ground in the center of the cage.

The horn sounds on another one-sided, fairly inert five minutes of MMA. Round 3 Muzaan sticks Essono with a lovely right cross in the opening seconds. Essono staggers and Muzaan gives chase, landing a jump knee and a few more glancing shots, but Essono recovers quickly and takes Muzaan down. A minute in, these two are in the very familiar situation of Essono on top, in side control against the fence.

Once again, after getting top position, Essono appears to be in complete control, as Muzaan either has no idea what to do to escape, or is too exhausted to try. The result is Essono once again on top, dropping just enough offense to keep Crossley at bay. Crossley does caution the fighters to stay busy a few times, but the main suspense in the final 90 seconds is whether he will stand them up.

He does not, and the final horn sounds on a very lopsided bout





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