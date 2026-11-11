MLK Draft of I Have a Dream Speech Found in Desk Drawer

The only known handwritten final draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s I Have a Dream speech, discovered in a desk drawer, will auction for over $10 million in 2027.

Historians and collectors have gained unprecedented access to a critical artifact of American history after the discovery of the only known handwritten final draft of Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech. The seven-page document, which captures the civil rights leader's precise word choices before he delivered his masterpiece on August 28, 1963, was unearthed from a desk drawer and has never been made public in the six decades since the March on Washington.

Historic Document Reveals Speech Preparation

The manuscript serves as the sole surviving copy of King's final text before it was typed the following morning and read almost verbatim during the historic rally. Lerone Martin, director of Stanford University's Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute, noted that examining the pen-scratched pages provides a rare glimpse into the intellectual labor behind the speech. He stated that viewing the draft places observers directly in the hotel room where King wrestled with these powerful ideas moments before addressing the crowd.

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Auction Plans and Charitable Distribution

The artifact is scheduled to go up for auction on January 22, 2027, at Christie's auction house in New York. Industry experts predict the document will fetch upwards of $10 million US, which translates to approximately $14 million Cdn. The proceeds from the sale will be distributed to several charitable organizations, including the King Center in Atlanta, which King founded alongside his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Xernona Clayton's Long-Kept Secret

Discoverer Xernona Clayton, a broadcaster and civil rights activist, first found the draft in the 1990s inside the desk drawer of her late husband, Edward T. Clayton, who served as King's longtime aide and speechwriter. At the time of the discovery, Clayton refused to sell any of her King memorabilia, fearing it would disrespect a man she deeply loved. Now 96 years old, she has decided to auction the draft on behalf of the Still Marching Irrevocable Charitable Unitrust, which she founded, citing a desire to share such a vital historical piece.

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Expert Reactions to Physical Evidence

Peter Klarnet, a manuscripts specialist at Christie's, described his initial reaction to the pages as a state of utter disbelief despite handling major historical documents like a printed draft of the original U.S. Constitution. The visible text reveals words and entire sentences scratched out in blue pen and rewritten, along with a small brown smudge on one page that is possibly a coffee stain. Klarnet emphasized that while he has handled important letters from Albert Einstein and the U.S. founding fathers, this document holds universal importance to world history.

Context of King's Writing Process

Although King is believed to have begun writing the speech on August 24 in collaboration with colleagues like Clayton, he rarely wrote things down because he had used variations of the theme at previous rallies in North Carolina, Detroit, Rochester, and Albany. Lerone Martin explained that many colleagues initially advised King against including the "I Have a Dream" section, considering it trite or overdone. The physical draft shows the final stage of this internal debate, preserving the exact moments King refined his rhetoric for the nation.