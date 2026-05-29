MLBPA and MLB Release Initial Proposals for New CBA

The MLBPA and MLB have released their initial proposals for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with the two sides deeply divided on key issues such as revenue sharing and the salary cap.

The MLBPA and MLB have released their initial proposals for the new Collective Bargaining Agreement ( CBA ), with the MLBPA pushing for increased starting salaries, free agency, and changes to the revenue sharing system.

The MLB's proposal includes a hard salary cap and floor, with an initial minimum of $171.2 million and a maximum of $245.3 million. The two sides are deeply divided, with the MLBPA distrustful of the numbers reported by most teams and the MLB seeing the cap as essential for the valuations of their franchises to continue to climb.

The slow and steady movement of private equity and venture capital into ownership groups is believed to be driving the cap proposal, despite several years of increased success for the MLB. The initial proposals are likely just the opening salvos, with room for negotiation and potential red flags that could mean a shortened or even cancelled 2027 season.

The main arguments will be made for sports media and fans, trying to line up public pressure on the owners or players to make concessions to avoid missing games. Traditionally, the owners have enjoyed the support of the public, but anti-billionaire sentiment is already high and likely to rise, with the MLBPA potentially finding themselves on the right side of public opinion this time.

The CBA negotiations will centre around a proposal that one side's opening position is a hard no with no negotiation possible, making it difficult to reach an agreement. The MLBPA's offer includes an increase of the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT), new changes to the arbitration process and Super Two status, an increased league minimum, and changes to the revenue sharing system.

The MLB's offer is focused around the cap and revenue sharing mechanisms needed to implement it, with little room for negotiation. The MLB knows that a hard cap is a non-starter for the MLBPA and all but guarantees a work stoppage in 2027, but their proposal is almost entirely focused around the cap.

The MLBPA is deeply distrustful of the numbers reported by most teams, seeing them as manipulated to reach the number they want, and using them as the basis for a salary cap and floor is like trying to build a castle on sand. The MLBPA's distrust is rooted in the fact that only two teams are required to issue public annual reports that detail costs and revenues, while the other 28 teams usually publish some kind of public sales report, but are not legally required to be transparent.

This means that teams can report whatever kind of revenues they want, manipulating the profits and losses in all kinds of ways to reach the number they want. The MLBPA's proposal is designed to lift starting salaries and get players to free agency earlier, reflecting both the makeup of their members and the industry's shift towards aggressively controlling and cycling pre-arb players.

The MLB's proposal, on the other hand, is focused on controlling costs, increasing profits, and maximizing franchise values - all at the expense of players past, present and future. The two sides are far apart, with the MLBPA pushing for a more equitable revenue sharing system and the MLB pushing for a hard cap. The CBA negotiations will be a challenge, with both sides dug in and little room for negotiation.

The MLBPA's proposal is a list of initiatives designed to address the issues facing players, while the MLB's proposal is focused on controlling costs and maximizing franchise values. The two sides will need to find a way to compromise and reach an agreement, but it's unclear how that will happen given the deep divide between them.

The CBA negotiations will be closely watched by sports media and fans, with the potential for a shortened or even cancelled 2027 season hanging in the balance. The MLBPA's proposal includes an increase of the CBT, new changes to the arbitration process and Super Two status, an increased league minimum, and changes to the revenue sharing system. The MLB's proposal is focused around the cap and revenue sharing mechanisms needed to implement it, with little room for negotiation.

The MLB knows that a hard cap is a non-starter for the MLBPA and all but guarantees a work stoppage in 2027, but their proposal is almost entirely focused around the cap. The MLBPA is deeply distrustful of the numbers reported by most teams, seeing them as manipulated to reach the number they want, and using them as the basis for a salary cap and floor is like trying to build a castle on sand.

The MLBPA's distrust is rooted in the fact that only two teams are required to issue public annual reports that detail costs and revenues, while the other 28 teams usually publish some kind of public sales report, but are not legally required to be transparent. This means that teams can report whatever kind of revenues they want, manipulating the profits and losses in all kinds of ways to reach the number they want.

The MLBPA's proposal is designed to lift starting salaries and get players to free agency earlier, reflecting both the makeup of their members and the industry's shift towards aggressively controlling and cycling pre-arb players. The MLB's proposal, on the other hand, is focused on controlling costs, increasing profits, and maximizing franchise values - all at the expense of players past, present and future.

The two sides are far apart, with the MLBPA pushing for a more equitable revenue sharing system and the MLB pushing for a hard cap. The CBA negotiations will be a challenge, with both sides dug in and little room for negotiation. The MLBPA's proposal is a list of initiatives designed to address the issues facing players, while the MLB's proposal is focused on controlling costs and maximizing franchise values.

The two sides will need to find a way to compromise and reach an agreement, but it's unclear how that will happen given the deep divide between them. The CBA negotiations will be closely watched by sports media and fans, with the potential for a shortened or even cancelled 2027 season hanging in the balance





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MLBPA MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement CBA Revenue Sharing Salary Cap

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