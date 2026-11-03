MLB Pushes Salary Cap to 2028 to Avoid Lockout

Major League Baseball delays salary cap and floor implementation to 2028 to prevent a lockout. The new figures are $258.2 million cap and $180.2 million floor, aiming to keep free agency active.

Major League Baseball has significantly altered its negotiating stance ahead of the critical collective-bargaining agreement (CBA) talks with the players' union. To prevent the ongoing free agency period from grinding to a halt due to a potential lockout, the league has proposed delaying the implementation of a hard salary cap and salary floor until the 2028 season. This strategic adjustment aims to remove immediate barriers for teams and players attempting to finalize contracts for the upcoming offseason.

Proposed Salary Figures and Timeline

Major League Baseball has introduced specific monetary thresholds for its new financial structure. The proposed salary cap is set at $258.2 million, while the corresponding salary floor stands at $180.2 million. These figures represent a tangible offer in the negotiations, yet the league and the MLBPA have not yet agreed to these numbers. The implementation of both the cap and floor remains one of the most contentious and unresolved issues surrounding the upcoming CBA negotiations.

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Union Opposition and Ownership Goals

The players' union has consistently expressed vehement opposition to the introduction of a salary cap, a stance it has maintained through previous decades of CBA negotiations. While team owners have pushed for such a restriction for many years, Major League Baseball made the cap the most pressing issue on the table ahead of the 2026 offseason. The league launched a public campaign in June arguing that a salary cap and floor are necessary to fix the game, positioning financial parity as a key component of league health.

World Series Impact on Negotiation Strategy

The efficacy of the owners' campaign was tested during the 2026 World Series, where the Milwaukee Brewers, the team with the 25th highest payroll in baseball, defeated the Tampa Bay Rays. Major League Baseball had focused its ire on the Los Angeles Dodgers, noting that they were the only team to reach the National League Championship series with an above-average payroll. In contrast, the Cleveland Guardians, holding the 30th highest payroll last season, also reached the Championship Series, challenging the narrative that high spending is the sole determinant of success.

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Flexibility Amidst Lingering Uncertainty

Despite the recent playoff outcomes, Major League Baseball signaled on Tuesday that it still intends to argue hard for the implementation of both a salary cap and floor in CBA negotiations. The league's proposal demonstrates a willingness to be somewhat flexible regarding the timeline, though it is unclear how much this specific change will stimulate the free-agent market. The implementation of a cap and floor is far from a guarantee at this stage of the ongoing talks between the two parties.

Consequences for Multi-Year Contracts

Even in a scenario where the union would be open to the idea, pushing the implementation of a cap and floor back one season does not fully incentivize teams and players to sign deals immediately. While Tuesday's proposal would allow teams and players to operate as normal in 2027, it still presents a significant amount of uncertainty for 2028 and beyond. This prolonged uncertainty poses a major problem for any teams or players looking to negotiate multi-year contracts, as the financial landscape remains unstable until a new agreement is ratified.