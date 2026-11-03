MLB Proposes Delayed Salary Cap to Stimulate Free Agency Before Lockout

Major League Baseball offers a delayed salary cap starting in 2028 to encourage free agent signings before the December lockout, but the players union remains firmly opposed.

Major League Baseball has introduced a revised proposal aimed at keeping the free-agent market active as the league approaches a potential lockout on December 1. To prevent a complete standstill in player transactions during the current Collective Bargaining Agreement period, MLB is offering to delay the implementation of a salary cap and salary floor until after the 2027 season. This strategic adjustment seeks to incentivize teams to sign free agents in November without the immediate burden of new financial constraints.

New Financial Thresholds for 2028

The updated proposal sets the salary cap at $258.2 million and establishes a salary floor of $180.2 million for the 2028 season. These figures represent an increase from the league's previous offer, which sought to implement these measures earlier. By pushing the start date back one year, MLB hopes to provide a clearer path for negotiations while maintaining long-term financial controls over team payrolls.

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Union Opposition Remains Absolute

Despite the league's flexibility on timing, the Major League Baseball Players Association continues to reject the concept of a salary cap entirely. For decades, the union has maintained vehement opposition to any mechanism that limits player earnings. Owners have consistently argued that such measures are necessary to fix competitive imbalances, but this stance remains a primary nonstarter in the ongoing CBA negotiations between the two parties.

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League Campaign Targets High Spenders

MLB launched its public campaign for a salary cap in June, focusing heavily on the spending habits of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The league highlighted that the Dodgers were the only team with an above-average payroll to reach the National League Championship Series. In contrast, the Cleveland Guardians, who also advanced, had the 30th-highest payroll in the previous season, illustrating the disparity the league aims to address.

Impact on Contract Uncertainty

The proposed changes may not immediately resolve issues for players seeking multiyear deals. While the delay allows normal operations in 2027, it introduces significant uncertainty for the 2028 season and beyond. Teams and agents must still navigate a landscape where the cap is not guaranteed, potentially complicating long-term contract structures even if the immediate lockout threat is mitigated by this new proposal.