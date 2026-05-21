MLB Power Rankings Moves After Eighth Week

The eighth week of our MLB Power Rankings brings about a number of moves, including Colorado moving up one spot to 29th for the first time in over a year because they have reached the lowest rank of all teams. Angels are now at their lowest rank, while the Rays continue their rise, peaking at No. 3 this week. The White Sox set the record for most losses in a single season in 2024 and are now at No. 14. Baldwin has built on his Rookie of the Year 2025 debut to become one of the NL's top players. Machado Jr. is back, returning from an oblique strain while standing out with his performance.

The eighth week of our MLB Power Rankings brings about a number of moves, including Colorado moving up one spot to 29th for the first time in over a year.

The Angels now sit at No. 30 with the worst record in MLB. The Rays continue their rise, peaking at No. 3 this week, their highest ranking of the season. In the top 15, the White Sox set the record for most losses in a single season in 2024, moving up to No. 14. Baldwin has built on his Rookie of the Year 2025 debut to become one of the NL's top players.

Meanwhile, Machado Jr. is back but with some mixed reviews, returning from an oblique strain. At Tropicana Field, the Rays have a 19-5 home record, crushing opponents with their dynamic offense and top-notch pitching staff. While the Yankees' rotation is still one of the best in the majors, their starting pitcher is out for an unknown number of weeks. The Padres keep surprising, outperforming expectations despite down numbers.

Misiorowski lives up to his nickname as 'The Miz', striking out eight hitters without a run over six innings while compiling a minuscule 1.89 ERA. The best hitting team in clutch situations sees overdue regression. Suzuki's lack of RBIs frustrates Cubs fans, highlighting the randomness of hitting with runners in scoring position.





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MLB Power Rankings Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Angels Miami Marlins Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees St. Petersburg Tropicana Field George M. Steinbrenner Field MLB Florida MLB Power Rankings St. Petersburg Tropicana Field George M. Steinbrenner Field MLB Florida Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Angels Miami Marlins Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees St. Petersburg Tropicana Field George M. Steinbrenner Field MLB Florida Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Angels Miami Marlins Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees St. Petersburg Tropicana Field George M. Steinbrenner Field MLB Florida

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