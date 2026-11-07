MLB Platinum Glove Awards: Crow-Armstrong and Bellinger Named Best Defenders

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Cody Bellinger claim the 2026 MLB Platinum Glove awards. Discover how fan votes and defensive stats determined the winners for the National League and American League.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Cody Bellinger have secured the Major League Baseball Platinum Glove awards, recognizing them as the premier defensive players in the National League and American League respectively. The awards for the 2026 season were announced late on a Friday night at 11 p.m. ET, a timing that sparked confusion and skepticism among observers. The Chicago Cubs outfielder and the New York Yankees first baseman took home the hardware in a process driven largely by public voting rather than rigorous internal evaluation.

Controversial Announcement Timing

The timing of the Platinum Glove reveal has drawn criticism for its lack of professional staging. By releasing the winners during prime evening hours on a Friday, MLB missed the opportunity to showcase the awards during a scheduled broadcast or a formal press event. This decision suggests a low priority for the honor, which is designed to celebrate elite fielding talent across the league. Fans and analysts alike noted the casual nature of the announcement, which contrasted sharply with the prestige associated with other end-of-season accolades.

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Fan Voting and Rawlings Partnership

The determination of the Platinum Glove winners relies on a combined voting system managed in partnership with Rawlings. The process begins with a fan vote that carries significant weight in the final selection. This methodology has been criticized for being easily swayed by popularity rather than pure defensive excellence. The lack of transparency regarding the final tally from the fan base further complicates the validity of the award. Many observers argue that the fan-driven nature undermines the technical rigor required to identify the true best defender in each league.

Defensive Statistics and Rankings

Despite the voting mechanism, advanced statistics provide a strong case for both winners. Cody Bellinger led the American League in Statcast Defensive Index, demonstrating his superior range and positioning. Pete Crow-Armstrong ranked second in the National League for the same metric, trailing only Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. Crow-Armstrong also topped the NL in Statcast Fielding Run Value, highlighting his exceptional ability to prevent runs through defensive plays. His ranking in Defensive Runs Saved was third, further confirming his status as a top-tier defender.

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Bellinger's statistical profile includes a twenty-first ranking in Defensive Runs Saved and a second-place finish in other comparable metrics. While these numbers place him among the league leaders, the comparison across different positions remains inherently flawed. Outfielders like Crow-Armstrong and Bellinger face different defensive challenges compared to infielders or catchers. This discrepancy makes it difficult to objectively compare the value of a diving catch against a catcher's ability to frame pitches and throw out base runners.

Offensive Excellence and Future Outlook

The Platinum Glove awards add to the impressive portfolios of both players, who are also dominating offensively. Pete Crow-Armstrong is widely projected to win the National League MVP award next week. He recorded the seventh 40-40 season in MLB history this year, showcasing elite power and speed. His dual-threat capability makes him a standout candidate for the most valuable player honor, reinforcing his status as the Cubs star of the season.

Cody Bellinger has also experienced a remarkable resurgence with the New York Yankees. He earned his first All-Star selection since winning the NL MVP in 2019, marking a significant career milestone. Bellinger was among the top performers for the Yankees throughout the season, proving his value extends beyond just defense. His inclusion in the All-Star game highlights his return to form and his importance to the Yankees roster.

Team Gold Glove Winners

In addition to individual honors, Rawlings announced the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs as the winners of the Team Gold Gloves. The Chicago Cubs ranked third in MLB for defensive efficiency, which measures the rate at which they turn balls in play into outs. This high ranking reflects the team's cohesive defensive strategy and individual talent. The Cubs' performance in the field was a key component of their success this season.

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The Toronto Blue Jays finished thirteenth in defensive efficiency, a metric that highlights areas for improvement. Despite this ranking, Toronto led the American League in errors, a statistic that contrasts with their team award. The Blue Jays had no individual Gold Glove winners, which complicates the narrative of their defensive prowess. The disparity between the team award and the error statistic suggests that the Team Gold Glove may not fully reflect fielding performance.