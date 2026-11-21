The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals declined to tender contracts to Luis Gil and Josiah Gray. View the full list of 44 non-tendered players and new deals.

Major League Baseball teams finalized their 2027 rosters on Friday, resulting in 44 players becoming free agents after their clubs declined to offer tender contracts. Among the most prominent names released to the open market is former American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, who was cut loose by the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old right-hander was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2024, posting a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA across 29 starts. Gil averaged 96.6 mph with his four-seam fastball, striking out 171 batters over 151 2/3 innings. However, he also issued a major league-high 77 walks during that debut season.

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Gil's recent career trajectory has been hampered by significant injuries. A lat strain sidelined him for much of 2025, though he managed a 4-1 record and 3.32 ERA in 11 starts. He spent the majority of 2026 in the minor leagues and missed time in 2027 due to right shoulder inflammation, finishing with a 1-2 record and a 4.61 ERA in four starts and five relief appearances for New York.

The Yankees also declined to offer a contract to veteran reliever Fernando Cruz. The 36-year-old right-hander had not pitched since August 25 of the previous season due to a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. Cruz stated his intention to return without surgery. Last season, he posted a 4-6 record with a 3.13 ERA and two saves in 61 appearances, striking out 67 batters in 54 2/3 innings.

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Washington Nationals right-hander Josiah Gray also entered the free agent pool. The 2023 All-Star, who turns 29 next month, has struggled with durability. He was limited to two games in 2024 due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament and made only three September appearances in 2027 because of a right flexor strain. Gray had been designated for assignment earlier in the week.

Other notable players affected by the deadline include St. Louis infielder Nolan Gorman, Cleveland utility player David Fry, Minnesota outfielder Trevor Larnach, and Atlanta right-hander Bailey Ober. Seattle outfielder Luke Raley, Toronto outfielder Davis Schneider, and San Diego left-hander JP Sears also became free agents. The Los Angeles Dodgers released right-hander Jake Cousins, Tampa Bay right-hander Cole Sulser, and Philadelphia outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.

These players join a broader market of 183 free agents following the World Series. While they would have been eligible for arbitration had they received tenders, they now seek new contracts on the open market. Meanwhile, San Diego signed first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets to an $11 million, three-year deal. The contract includes $1.5 million in annual performance bonuses for plate appearances, with 2028 and 2029 being $4 million player options.

Thirty-six players agreed to one-year contracts to avoid arbitration. In Baltimore, right-hander Felix Bautista signed for $2.3 million. Boston brought back second baseman Romy Gonzalez for $1.65 million with performance bonuses, infielder Andrew Monasterio for $1.4 million, and outfielder Eli White for $1,325,000 with plate appearance bonuses. Second baseman Jahmai Jones agreed to the higher of $950,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $150,000.

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The Chicago White Sox retained catcher Joey Bart for $2.53 million. Cleveland signed right-handers Colin Holderman for $2,175,000 and Matt Festa for $1.5 million, while outfielder Blake Perkins took a non-guaranteed deal at the higher of $950,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $150,000. Houston added shortstop Nick Allen for $1.95 million and left-hander Bennett Sousa for $1.26 million with innings bonuses.

Randy Dobnak signed with Kansas City for $1.35 million. The Angels retained Jose Siri for $2.5 million, Alex Call for $2,175,000, Taylor Saucedo for $1.3 million, and Sam Bachman for the higher of $1.05 million or the 2027 minimum plus $140,000. Miami left-hander Andrew Nardi signed for the higher of $900,000 or the 2027 minimum plus $100,000.

Milwaukee signed infielder Joey Ortiz for $2,525,000, left-hander Angel Zerpa for $1,195,000, and right-hander Ryan Walker for the higher of $1.1 million or the 2027 minimum plus $330,000. The Mets kept Cionel Perez for $1.95 million and Austin Warren for $900,000. Philadelphia signed outfielder Derek Hill for $1.4 million and right-hander Jordan Leasure for $835,000. San Francisco retained Camilo Doval for $6.3 million, and Texas signed catcher Logan O'Hoppe for $2.5 million.