MLB GM Meetings Preview: Skubal, Yankees Coaching, and Offense Priorities

ESPN reporters analyze MLB general managers meetings in Las Vegas, highlighting priorities for 30 franchises amid a looming lockout and free agent market shifts.

Baseball executives converged in Las Vegas this week for the annual general managers meetings, setting the stage for a critical offseason defined by uncertainty and potential labor disruptions. With a Major League Baseball lockout looming on the horizon, officials from all 30 front offices utilized the event to outline their strategic priorities for the upcoming winter. ESPN MLB reporters Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, and Jesse Rogers provided comprehensive coverage of the discussions, detailing how each franchise intends to navigate the unique challenges ahead.

Team Strategies for the Upcoming Season

The Baltimore Orioles face a stark reality after missing the postseason for two consecutive years, prompting general manager Jared Banner to seek external upgrades. Banner emphasized that the team must turn its talented young core into wins, specifically aiming to develop its players into superstars to return to contention. The organization is exploring options to augment its roster by signing another free agent following the acquisition of Pete Alonso, who is projected as the team best player in 2026 by a significant margin.

Also read Report: Blue Jays expected to get free-agent meeting with Skubal next week

Baltimore is also open to moving on from members of its current nucleus, a strategy evidenced by the trade of former number one pick Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline. While the Orioles possess a wealth of talent, Banner noted that they must ensure they are maximizing the output of their existing roster. This internal development is viewed as essential for rapid improvement, as the team seeks to stabilize its performance after recent disappointments.

Pitching Acquisitions and Rotation Needs

A major focus for the Orioles involves addressing their starting rotation, particularly as Trevor Rogers hits free agency. The team does not plan to compete for top-tier free agent ace Tarik Skubal or other pitchers in the tier below him. Instead, Baltimore is positioned to add a mid-rotation hurler to solidify their pitching staff and improve their overall competitiveness.

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In Boston, Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow has a clear priority: improving the club offense. With a standout pitching staff that should feature Garrett Crochet returning healthy for 2027, the front office recognizes that run production is the missing link. First baseman Willson Contreras enjoyed a career season last year with a 0.901 OPS and a 151 wRC+ that ranked third in the majors, providing a strong foundation for the lineup.

Despite individual successes, the Red Sox ranked 23rd in runs scored and 26th in home runs in the majors in 2026. Breslow acknowledged that the offense was inconsistent and expressed a need to find ways to score more runs before the expected lockout. He pointed to the potential health returns of players like Roman and Curtis Mead, alongside Adley, as factors that could help stabilize the lineup for full seasons.

Yankees Leadership and Roster Decisions

The New York Yankees are grappling with significant changes on the managerial side, starting with the departure of bench coach Brad Ausmus to manage the Houston Astros. Hitting coach James Rowson was let go, and catching coach Tanner Swanson accepted a bench coach position with the Seattle Mariners. Former Astros manager Joe Espada is among the candidates for the open bench coach role, while former Dodgers co-hitting coach Aaron Bates is being considered for hitting coach.

Beyond coaching, general manager Brian Cashman must decide on closer David Bednar, who is set to receive a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer by the November 17 deadline. If Bednar declines, he will undoubtedly secure a multiyear deal either with the Yankees or another club. Alternatively, accepting the offer allows him to hit free agency the following winter without draft compensation complications, a scenario the Yankees are weighing carefully.

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Cashman indicated a willingness to spend more on relievers than in recent years, stating he is not afraid to do so if the opportunity arises. The Yankees are interested in signing left-hander Adrian Morejon, considered the best free agent reliever, but waiting for Bednar decision could hamper that pursuit. Additionally, Cashman seeks a better right-handed-hitting catcher to partner with Austin Wells and is determined to upgrade third base following Ryan McMahon struggles in 2026.

Postseason Aftermath and Future Outlook

The Tampa Bay Rays began their offseason by exercising Drew Rasmussen 20 million dollar club option for next season, following their loss in the World Series in five games. This move reflects the organization commitment to maintaining a competitive roster despite the high-stakes environment of professional baseball.

Across the league, the consensus among executives is that the upcoming months will require decisive action and strategic flexibility. The looming lockout adds urgency to negotiations and player acquisitions, forcing teams to prioritize immediate needs while planning for long-term success. As discussions continue in Las Vegas, the decisions made now will shape the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball for years to come.