MLB CBA Negotiations, Sports Betting, NBA Playoffs, Golf, and U.S. Open

A discussion on the MLB Players Association's first proposal and the response from the MLB and its owners, as well as updates on sports betting, NBA playoffs, golf, and the U.S. Open.

Hayes: That reads to me like 'we want a salary cap and your proposal doesn't have a salary cap' Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss the MLB Players Association's first proposal and the response from the MLB and its owners as the early CBA negotiations start.

Montopoli: 'We've always believed in the sport in this country, we just needed the vehicle to prove it'Brind'Amour: 'I wanted it as a player, but I really wanted it for these guys as a coach' Pendrith: 'Was nice to see some putts go in early, was able to make a lot of really good ones' 'I feel like I'm in a dream': Korda amped to win U.S. Open, doesn't want to relive final put





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