Mixed Weather Patterns Bring Rain, Fog and Temperature Swings Across Regions

A series of forecasts show varying conditions including sunshine, developing fog, and periods of rain with gusty winds through the next two days. Multiple regions report a transition from partly sunny skies to cloudier weather with showers and temperature variations, while UV indices range from moderate to very high.

The forecast for the upcoming days indicates a transition from partly cloudy conditions to a developing weather system bringing rain and gusty winds. Today, under a mix of sun and cloud, temperatures will range from a high of 17 degrees Celsius with a high UV index of 7.

The wind will become northeast at 20 km/h this morning. Tonight, cloud cover increases with a 60 percent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Fog is expected along parts of the coast overnight, with low temperatures around plus 3 degrees Celsius, though inland areas may see lows near 7 degrees. The east wind will persist at 20 km/h.

On Tuesday, the day is forecast to be cloudy early on, gradually transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud by noon. Coastal fog may linger into the early morning. Winds will shift from east to southeast, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting to 40 near noon. Highs will be around 8 degrees Celsius near the coast but milder inland at 12 degrees, particularly where winds blow offshore.

The UV index remains high at 7. A separate weather outlook for a different regional forecast notes that tonight, cloudiness will increase after midnight with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 6 degrees. Tuesday in that region is expected to start with clearing morning fog, then become partly cloudy with winds turning southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon.

Highs will reach 12 degrees, but inland areas and locations where winds blow offshore may see temperatures up to 20 degrees. The UV index is very high at 8. For another area, today's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Southeast winds will pick up to 20 km/h near noon, with a high of 12 degrees and a high UV index of 7.

Tonight, conditions remain cloudy with a continued 40 percent chance of showers, fog patches developing this evening, and east winds at 20 km/h. The low will be 8 degrees. Tuesday here brings cloudy skies with rain beginning near noon, totaling an estimated 5 mm. Winds will strengthen to east at 30 km/h, gusting to 60.

Despite the rain, the high will be 12 degrees with a moderate UV index of 5. Yet another forecast suggests a pattern of lingering fog and shifting winds. Today, after a mix of sun and cloud, it will become sunny this morning but cloud over again late this afternoon. Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.

Northeast winds will become established at 20 km/h, with a high of 9 degrees, though inland areas and spots with offshore winds may reach 18 degrees. The UV index is high at 7. Tonight, there is a 40 percent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight, with cloudy skies and east winds at 20 km/h. The low will be 8 degrees.

On Tuesday, the day starts cloudy but is expected to clear in the morning, only to see increasing cloudiness again in the afternoon. Winds will become east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer at 20 degrees with a very high UV index of 8. A final summary for Tuesday, June 16, indicates rain ending near noon followed by cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers, amounting to about 5 mm.

Winds will start east at 20 km/h, becoming light near noon, with a high of 18 degrees and a moderate UV index of 3





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