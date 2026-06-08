Mixed Weather Across Regions: Rain, Snow, and Temperature Swings Expected

A dynamic weather pattern brings rain, snow, and temperature changes to various regions. Fog patches dissipate, winds shift, and frost risks vary.

A dynamic weather system is affecting multiple regions today, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and temperature fluctuations. Periods of rain are expected across many areas, with some locations seeing rain mixed with snow this morning.

Fog patches will dissipate late this afternoon in several regions, allowing for slightly improved visibility. Wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 20 km/h gusting to 40 or even 50 km/h in some areas, shifting from southwest to northwest. Maximum temperatures today vary widely, from as low as 6 degrees Celsius in some inland areas to 16 degrees along the coast, but temperatures are expected to fall during the afternoon in certain locations.

The UV index is generally low to moderate, reaching up to 3 in some places. In the West Coast region, rain ends this morning, giving way to mainly cloudy skies. Periods of snow are expected inland and over higher terrain early this morning. Winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 will prevail, with highs reaching 12 degrees Celsius.

UV index is high at 6. Tonight will bring clearing early in the evening, with north winds becoming light near midnight. Low temperatures will be around plus 4, except zero inland, with patchy frost developing. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with winds becoming southwest at 20 km/h in the morning.

Highs will be around 18 degrees except 12 along the coast, with UV index high at 6. In Happy Valley/Goose Bay, conditions will be different. Increasing cloudiness is expected tonight, with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low temperatures will be around plus 4.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be warm at 22 degrees Celsius, and UV index will be high at 6. Other regions are also experiencing significant weather changes.

For example, some areas will see rain becoming mixed with snow this morning, ending by afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Rainfall amounts range from 5 to 10 mm. Winds will shift from north to northwest, gusting to 50 km/h near noon.

Highs will be around 6 degrees, with UV index moderate at 3. Tonight, showers or drizzle will end after midnight, then clearing. Another 2 to 4 mm of rain is expected. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming light overnight.

Lows will be plus 3, except minus 1 in low-lying areas, with patchy frost. Another region will have rain ending this morning then clearing, with 2 to 4 mm of rain. Winds become north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Highs around 10 degrees, UV index moderate at 5.

Tonight will be clear, with north winds becoming west after midnight. Lows plus 4 with risk of frost. Tuesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Winds become southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Highs 17 degrees, UV index high at 6. Yet another area will have snow mixed with rain changing to rain showers or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipate. Rainfall 5 to 10 mm.

Winds north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Highs 7 degrees, UV index low at 2. Tonight showers end then partly cloudy. Winds north 30 km/h becoming northwest 20 overnight.

Lows plus 2 with patchy frost. Overall, residents should prepare for variable conditions, including rapid temperature drops, gusty winds, and potential frost overnight. The northwest winds will bring cooler air into many regions, so dressing in layers is advisable. Tuesday will bring a return to sunnier and warmer conditions in most areas, but with lingering chances of showers in some locations.

UV indices will rise to high levels, so sun protection is recommended despite the cooler temperatures





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