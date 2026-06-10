Mixed Quarterly Results for Canadian Firms with Payments Growth and Share Buyback Highlights

A foreign exchange technology provider, a grocery retailer, a music and media company, and an education technology firm reported their latest financial outcomes, showcasing a blend of revenue beats and misses, margin pressures, and strategic initiatives including diversification and share repurchases.

Several Canadian companies reported mixed financial results for their latest quarters, with varying impacts on their stock performance. One firm providing foreign exchange technology and processing services saw its shares rise approximately 56 percent over the past year, reaching a record high of 1,496.55 in June.

In the U.S., a comparable index was up about 33 percent over the same period, hitting a record of 2,943.97 on June 4. The company reported second-quarter revenue of US$18 million, a 13 percent increase from the same period last year and above analyst expectations of US$15.6 million.

However, it shifted from a profit a year earlier to a net loss of US$4.2 million, or 70 cents per share. The loss included a US$2.4 million net income from continuing operations and a US$6.6 million loss from discontinued operations that were officially wound down during the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 40 cents, up from 37 cents last year and beating the 28 cent consensus.

An analyst noted that revenue exceeded estimates due to growth in the payments business, while banknote revenue was nearly flat. Travel activity remained subdued due to macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions, including conflict in the Middle East. The company continued expanding its Direct-to-Consumer Banknotes service, adding North Dakota to reach 48 states. The analyst viewed the results positively because payments growth outpaced forecasts, though the travel outlook remains uncertain.

The firm is diversifying its revenue base through payments. In other earnings news, a grocery retailer operating brands such as NorthMart, Giant Tiger, and RiteWay Food Markets reported quarterly sales of $631.6 million for the period ended April 30, down from $641.4 million a year earlier and missing the $645.7 million expectation. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $75.8 million from $78 million, also below forecasts. Adjusted net earnings decreased 10 percent to $30.3 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were 62 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 67 cents. A Montreal-based music, media, and technology company reported quarterly revenue of $137.8 million, up from $96 million a year ago but below the $140.6 million expectation. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $42.5 million from $35 million, yet still under the $45.1 million consensus. Adjusted net income rose to $20.8 million, or 31 cents per share, from $18.6 million, or 27 cents, but missed the 33 cent forecast.

An analyst explained that results were lower than expected due to weaker margins, which dropped from 36.5% to 30.8%, and a decline in radio advertising revenue. However, the company disclosed that organic growth in the broadcast and commercial music segment remained strong and that the upcoming quarter is tracking with over 20% organic growth. The firm still targets 35% consolidated margins for fiscal year 2027.

Meanwhile, an educational technology firm's shares rose after it reported first-quarter revenue of US$57.1 million, up 8 percent from US$52.8 million a year earlier and above the US$56.2 million estimate. Net income fell to $1.7 million, or 3 cents per share, from $3.3 million, or 6 cents, while analysts expected 7 cents per share. The company attributed the decline partly to a database technology migration.

An analyst called it a decent beat with a more upbeat tone from management and noted that a $20 million share buyback program should boost near-term sentiment and help stabilize the stock price if execution continues. The firm also provided commentary that while revenue and EBITDA modestly exceeded expectations, the full-year guidance was not raised, according to a June 10 note





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