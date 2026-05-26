Mixed Global Markets React to New US Strikes on Iran Amid Earnings Focus

Wall Street futures rose as trading resumed after Memorial Day, but renewed US attacks on Iran revived concerns over oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. European and Asian indices showed mixed performance, while Brent crude surged over 3 percent. Investors await earnings from AutoZone, Elbit Systems and Zscaler, and upcoming US housing data.

Global markets opened with mixed signals on Tuesday as investors grappled with renewed uncertainty in the Middle East after the United States carried out a fresh round of strikes against Iran.

The renewed military action dampened hopes that a diplomatic settlement would soon be reached, raising concerns about the future of oil shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Wall Street futures were modestly higher as trading resumed following the Memorial Day holiday, and investors turned their attention to upcoming earnings reports from AutoZone Inc., Israel’s defense contractor Elbit Systems Ltd., and cybersecurity firm Zscaler Inc. In the United States, the S&P 500 futures edged up, while the Nasdaq and Dow futures also posted gains, reflecting a tentative optimism that corporate earnings could lift sentiment despite geopolitical risk.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso cautioned that the market narrative remains thin on details, saying, “We keep being told there’s a deal that’s near, but what does the deal look like? That’s what’s really important. When’s the Strait of Hormuz going to open … There’s a lot we don’t know. ” Meanwhile, on the other side of the Atlantic, the pan‑European STOXX 600 slipped 0.23 percent in early trading.

Britain’s FTSE 100 managed a 0.66 percent rise, Germany’s DAX fell 0.71 percent, and France’s CAC 40 gave back 0.88 percent. In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.25 percent lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was almost flat, slipping 0.02 percent. Energy prices reacted sharply to the escalation. Brent crude futures surged 3.2 percent to US$99.18 a barrel, the highest level in weeks, as traders priced in the risk of prolonged disruptions to oil flows through the Hormuz corridor.

By contrast, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 4.2 percent from Friday’s close, trading at US$92.53 a barrel, a movement shaped by the lack of a settlement price on the Memorial Day holiday. Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen noted that even if a peace deal materialises, the reopening of oil shipments would likely be gradual, meaning the current tight supply outlook could persist for months. Other commodity markets saw modest moves.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to US$4,524.73 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for June edged up 0.1 percent to US$4,525.30, reflecting mixed demand for safe‑haven assets. The Canadian dollar traded in a narrow band, ranging from 72.37 to 72.52 U.S. cents, and has weakened roughly 0.88 percent against the U.S. dollar over the past month. The U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.16 percent to 99.08, with the greenback quoted at $1.3804.

The euro was virtually unchanged, down 0.01 percent at US$1.1641, and the British pound dipped 0.2 percent to US$1.3479. Looking ahead, the calendar is busy. Japan’s machine‑tool orders data are due later in the day, and U.S. housing statistics will be released, including the S&P CoreLogic Case‑Shiller Home Price Index for March and the FHFA House Price Index.

Forecasts anticipate a modest 0.1 percent month‑over‑month increase for both metrics, with year‑over‑year growth of around 1.2 percent for the Case‑Shiller index and 1.8 percent for the FHFA index. Analysts will be watching whether these housing figures can offset the broader market jitter caused by geopolitical developments. The day’s market narrative will therefore hinge on the interplay between corporate earnings, energy price dynamics, and the evolving situation in the Middle East





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