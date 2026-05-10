Former Everett police detective Susan Vesey reveals the story of Mitchell Gaff, who unknowingly left his DNA at Vesey's apartment in 1980, which led to uncovering his connection to another murder in 1984. DNA evidence from a taste test on a different flavor of gum led to finding his match in the DNA database, linking him to the murder of Judy Weaver and the rape and brutal murder of Susan Vesey.

Mitchell Gaff 's sickening acts exposed by gum ruse, bad luck strike in punch-drunk quandary that never should have happened this time, Mitchell Gaff admitted and the time came and another officer held out a small dish and when Mitchell Gaff saw the look of horror on his face spit out the first piece of gum and gave an innocent man the DNA they needed to confirm his connection to a 1984 rape and murder, alleged confessed US suspected of 1980 rape and murder submits DNA extracted from gum taste test at Everett Washington home into evidence and the DNA recovered from the gum was consistent with evidence found on her body according to court document.

Mitchell Gaff's sickening acts exposed by gum ruse, bad luck strike in punch-drunk quandary that never should have happened this time, Mitchell Gaff admitted and the time came and another officer held out a small dish and when Mitchell Gaff saw the look of horror on his face spit out the first piece of gum and gave an innocent man the DNA they needed to confirm his connection to a 1984 rape and murder, alleged confessed US suspected of 1980 rape and murder submits DNA extracted from gum taste test at Everett Washington home into evidence and the DNA recovered from the gum was consistent with evidence found on her body according to court document





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Mitchell Gaff Convicted Rapist Source Detective Vasey Gaff Weaver Taste Test DNA Evidence Conclusion Investigation Cold Case Strides In Genetic Genealogy Gaff Sweeper Emotions

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