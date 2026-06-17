Mitch Marner Opens Up About His Mental Health During Time in Toronto

Mitch Marner, a prominent player, discussed his mental health struggles during his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He revealed that he faced dark times due to tough situations on the team. Marner expressed gratitude towards his friends on the team for their support, both in Toronto and now with the Golden Knights. He credited a change of scenery as a key factor in his improvement.

Mitch Marner discussed his mental health during his time in Toronto, revealing that he faced dark times due to tough situations with the Maple Leafs.

He expressed gratitude towards his friends on the team, both in Toronto and now with the Golden Knights, for their support. Marner credited a change of scenery as a key factor in his improvement. The Golden Knights' season came to an end, and Marner addressed the media in a media availability session. Brind'Amour, the coach, shared his thoughts on the team's performance, stating that he wanted the win for his players and as a coach.

The Canadian team's focus remained unchanged, despite Group B being as tight as it is. Montopoli expressed confidence in the sport's growth in Canada, while Pendrith reflected on his successful putts during the U.S. Open. Korda, the U.S. Open winner, expressed her excitement and gratitude towards the experience. The U.S. Open provided a platform for Korda to showcase her skills, and she was thrilled to have won the tournament.

The event served as a catalyst for growth in the sport, and Montopoli acknowledged the importance of the U.S. Open in proving the sport's potential in Canada





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