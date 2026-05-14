Mistrial Declared in Calgary Case of Man Who Killed Mother While Under Influence of LSD

A Calgary murder trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict regarding whether a man who killed his mother during an LSD-induced hallucination should be charged with murder or manslaughter.

The Court of King’s Bench in Calgary recently witnessed a dramatic turn of events as a mistrial was declared in the harrowing case of Alex Xu, a man who admitted to the killing of his own mother, Alice (Jingying) Ai.

The proceedings, which had spanned two weeks of intense evidence and testimony, reached a stalemate when the jury proved unable to reach a unanimous decision. The central conflict of the trial revolved around the legal classification of the crime: whether the act constituted second-degree murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

While the prosecution sought a conviction for murder, the defense argued that Xu’s mental state was so severely compromised by the effects of a hallucinogenic drug that he lacked the specific intent to kill a human being. The tragedy unfolded on June 30, 2023, following a period where Xu had been experimenting with LSD purchased from the internet.

On the night of the incident, Xu testified that he had consumed a significant dose of the drug, which plunged him into a state of extreme confusion and terror. His parents, concerned by his erratic behavior, attempted to get him medical assistance at the Foothills Hospital.

However, the unstable nature of his condition led him to walk out of the hospital waiting room before he could be seen by a physician. CCTV footage captured the moments leading up to the violence, showing Xu’s father moving toward their vehicle while Alice Ai followed her son into the St. Andrew’s Heights neighborhood. According to Xu's testimony, as his mother tried to guide him back to safety, her appearance shifted in his mind, becoming monstrously deformed.

In his drug-induced delirium, he perceived her not as his mother, but as a demonic entity. This perception led to a brutal attack where Xu pushed, punched, and eventually struck his mother in the head with a rock. Immediately following the attack, the nature of Xu's reality seemed to shift again. He walked into the middle of 29th Street N.W. and began flagging down passing motorists, desperately asking them to call emergency services.

He confessed to at least four different people, including a 911 operator and the first responding police officer, that he had just murdered his mother. When police arrived at the scene, they found Alice Ai lying face down and unresponsive with a severe head wound. The defense attorney, Dale Fedorchuk, emphasized that upon realizing the gravity of his actions and the identity of the victim, Xu was overcome with remorse and attempted to end his own life multiple times.

The mistrial was triggered when the jury, after 48 hours of deliberation, sent a letter to Justice Robert Armstrong requesting more guidance. Specifically, the jurors wanted to understand the physiological and psychological effects of LSD on the human brain to determine if the defendant's claims of hallucination were plausible.

However, because neither the Crown nor the defense had called expert witnesses to provide scientific evidence on the drug's effects during the trial, the judge was legally unable to provide this information to the jury. Furthermore, the jury questioned whether the intent to kill a 'demon' could be legally equated to the intent to kill a human. After further instructions from the judge failed to resolve their impasse, Justice Armstrong dismissed the panel.

Following the dismissal, the defense indicated its intention to seek bail for Xu, leaving the future of the prosecution's case in a state of uncertainty





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