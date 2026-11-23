As Missouri farmers like the Newberrys retire, high land costs and debt burden emerging generations, threatening rural economies and food production stability.

For nearly seven decades, Katie and Gerald "Buster" Newberry have worked the soil near Parnell, Missouri, cultivating everything from livestock to grain crops. At 87 years old, Buster continues to manage the daily farm routines, a habit his family says defines their lives. However, the traditional family farming model they built is facing an uncertain future as they prepare to pass the torch to a generation that often cannot afford to take it.

The End of a Farming Dynasty

Katlyn Miller, the granddaughter of the Newberrys, notes that Buster simply will not quit because the work is intrinsic to his identity. The couple originally purchased their first 200 acres in 1965 for approximately $250 per acre. Over the years, they expanded their holdings to 1,000 acres. In those early days, they maintained a small dairy operation with seven or nine milk cows and four sows, utilizing a milk carrier who made weekly pickups for $200 worth of equipment.

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As the economic landscape shifted, the Newberrys transitioned to raising beef and growing corn and beans. Despite a herd reaching 400 head and pastures extending into neighboring ZIP codes, the operation remained primarily a family-run enterprise with only one hired laborer. Today, however, the fields sit mostly at rest. With lofty land values and no children or grandchildren interested in continuing the legacy, the Newberrys stand as the last farmers in their immediate family line.

The Generational Wealth Transfer Challenge

The situation in Parnell reflects a broader crisis facing American agriculture. Garrett Hawkins, president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, highlights that a tremendous amount of wealth and productive farmland is changing hands as the current generation ages out. The critical question for rural communities is how to create opportunities for the next generation of farmers to compete for this land. Without viable succession plans, the infrastructure that supports rural life risks collapse.

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Missouri, which holds the third-highest farm count in the United States, lost approximately 10,000 farms between 2015 and 2024. Total farm income in the state is projected to fall by 17% in 2026. Nationally, the trend is equally stark. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the United States is losing 2 million acres of farmland each year due to urban development and infrastructure demands.

Economic Barriers for New Farmers

Alejandro Plastina, director of the University of Missouri's Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center, points out that crop production has been less profitable every year since 2023. Large farm owners who own their land without debt can sustain lower earnings. In contrast, beginning farmers or younger growers often carry significant debt to get their businesses off the ground, making them highly vulnerable to financial shocks.

The Newberry family currently leases approximately 850 acres of crop land and 150 acres of pasture to local corn and soybean farmers. Plastina notes that for tenants who must reserve a large portion of their earnings for land rent, remaining profitable is extremely difficult. This economic pressure is driving a steep rise in farmers who report considering exiting the industry, particularly among those aged 35 and under who typically carry greater debt loads.

Policy Solutions and Community Impact

State and local initiatives are attempting to alleviate these high costs of entry. Some programs encourage established farmers to enter into rental, sale, or crop-share agreements with starting farmers who have less than 10 years of experience. Despite these hurdles, there is still interest in the profession. The number of new and beginning producers in Missouri rose to 46,312 in 2022, a figure that includes both novice and mid-career farmers aged 35 to 64.

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However, Hawkins emphasizes that success requires more than just specific programs. Increasing access to affordable credit, improving risk-management tools, and addressing cumbersome regulations are essential. The loss of a farmer extends beyond the farm gate, potentially impacting local equipment dealers, feed stores, banks, and veterinarians. Farm succession is ultimately a rural-community issue that affects taxpayers and community leaders alike. As Katie Newberry wonders what to do with a lifetime of accumulated possessions, the broader question remains how Missouri will sustain its agricultural heritage in the coming decades.