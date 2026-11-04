Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation invests $15 million in First Nations Bank of Canada

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has invested $15 million in First Nations Bank of Canada, securing an approximately 10 percent ownership stake and completing a $50 million capital raise for the only Indigenous-owned chartered bank in Canada.

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has invested $15 million in First Nations Bank of Canada, securing an approximately 10 percent ownership stake and becoming one of the bank's largest shareholders.

The investment, announced on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, completes a broader $50 million capital raise for the only Indigenous-owned chartered bank in Canada. The announcement was made by Bill Lomax, president and CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada, at the Canadian Club in Toronto on Wednesday evening. Lomax said the addition of such a major shareholder reinforces the bank's founding vision more strongly than ever before.

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Indigenous Investment in First Nations Bank

He stated that the bank is building a growing national presence supported by First Nations and Indigenous shareholders from across the entire country. Lomax further noted that this collective support places the organization in a strong position to pursue significant opportunities ahead in the financial sector. Chief Margaret Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation highlighted the strategic importance of the investment for her community.

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She explained that becoming a major shareholder represents a direct opportunity to build long-term wealth for their people. Sault emphasized that meaningful participation in the Canadian economy requires having ownership in the institutions that help drive and shape its future. She described the bank as a partner who deeply understands the specific needs and aspirations of Indigenous communities. The completion of the funding cycle solidifies the bank's position as the only Indigenous-owned chartered bank operating within Canada.

Capital Supports Indigenous Economic Development

By finalizing these funds, the institution has secured the necessary liquidity to expand its lending capabilities significantly. This enhanced financial buffer allows the bank to pursue new opportunities specifically focused on Indigenous business ventures, critical infrastructure projects, and broader economic development initiatives across the country.

First Nations Bank of Canada currently operates twenty-two branches and service centres throughout its network. The institution manages more than $1.6 billion in total assets, reflecting its substantial growth and market presence.

Additionally, its trust subsidiary, FNB Trust, oversees $5.57 billion in assets under administration. These figures demonstrate the scale at which the bank operates and the breadth of services it provides to clients. The lender provides comprehensive commercial and personal banking services to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous clients. Its portfolio includes essential financial products such as loans, mortgages, and investment management solutions.

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Bank Assets and Services

This dual focus allows the bank to serve a wide demographic while maintaining its core mission of supporting Indigenous economic sovereignty. The expanded capital will directly enhance the bank's ability to meet the diverse financial needs of its growing customer base across Canada.