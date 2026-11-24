Mississauga is pausing all internal and external hiring until at least March 2027 as a first step toward keeping property taxes flat in the 2027 and 2028 budgets. The city rejects calling it a hiring freeze and says new job postings need approval from a Commissioner or the City Manager.

The City of Mississauga is pausing all hiring until at least next spring in an effort to keep costs down and make good on Mayor Alvin Tedjo campaign promise not to raise property taxes in the 2027 and 2028 budgets.

In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson said staff and the mayor office are working to develop a plan to achieve the goal of keeping property taxes flat over the next two budget years. As a first step to meeting this target, the corporation will be implementing hiring restrictions, the statement read. The city rejected characterizing the move as a hiring freeze, however. Officials said the restrictions are intended as a temporary cost-control measure while the budget plan is developed.

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Mississauga Pauses Hiring Until March 2027

All internal and external hiring including appointments, transfers and contract extensions will be paused until at least March 2027, the statement read. During this time, any new requests for job postings, including appointments, transfers and contract extensions must be approved via email by the relevant Commissioner or City Manager. The City of Toronto announced a similar measure earlier this month to deal with a $1.1 billion shortfall in its 2027 budget.

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Mayor Olivia Chow previously said the move will not impact essential services, such as positions for front-line paramedics and firefighters. Toronto mayor also noted that a similar freeze was instituted at the same time last year, generating millions in savings. The Mississauga pause comes as the city prepares for two budget years in which Mayor Tedjo has promised no property tax increase.

More Budget Measures May Follow Hiring Pause

The spokesperson said the hiring restrictions are the first step, suggesting more budget measures could follow before the 2027 and 2028 budgets are finalized. Under the interim rules, departments must route any request to fill a role or extend a contract through senior city leadership for written approval. The city has not said how much it expects the hiring pause to save or how many positions could be affected.

Former mayor John Tory weighed in on Olivia Chow using strong mayor powers to shake up City Hall, and municipal hiring freezes. Mississauga officials say the restrictions apply across the corporation and cover both internal and external hiring. The pause will remain in place until at least March 2027, with any change depending on the city budget process. Residents can expect further updates as staff and the mayor office develop the plan to keep property taxes flat.