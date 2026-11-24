Peel regional police Const Milan Ivkovic gives testimony at the coroner's inquest into the 2020 death of Jamal Francique in Mississauga, Ontario, as family members listen.

Peel regional police Constable Milan Ivkovic stood before a coroner's jury in Mississauga, Ontario, offering a stark and emotional message to the grieving family of Jamal Francique as his testimony commenced. Speaking directly to the relatives of the 28-year-old man who died, Ivkovic expressed deep sorrow for the loss, stating unequivocally that if he possessed a magic wand, none of them would be present at this inquest today. The testimony centers on the fatal shooting that occurred on January 7, 2020, an event that has cast a long shadow over the officers involved and the community they serve.

Officer Details Fatal Shooting Sequence

Ivkovic testified that he fired four shots at a vehicle as it began accelerating directly toward him during an attempted arrest operation. The officer explained that he was on foot at the time of the incident and could not clearly identify a figure inside the moving car, leading him to shoot where a driver would typically be located. He described the vehicle mounting the curb in a maneuver that narrowly missed his position before the car executed a sharp turn and crashed into the garage of a townhouse complex.

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The constable noted that based on the violent nature of the crash, he immediately assessed that the driver was likely not okay. This initial assessment by Ivkovic occurred well before any medical personnel or tactical units arrived on the scene to retrieve Francique from the wreckage. The trajectory of the car and the impact with the garage structure became critical focal points in understanding the moments leading up to the fatal injury.

Police Watchdog Reviews and Findings

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario's police watchdog, has officially cleared the officers involved in the incident of any wrongdoing regarding the death of Jamal Francique. This clearance comes despite the severe outcome and the intense scrutiny that the case has faced since the initial shooting took place nearly seven years ago. The inquest process itself does not assign legal responsibility to the officers, but it serves as a mechanism for jurors to make recommendations aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

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Francique died in the hospital days after being shot during the attempted arrest on January 7, 2020. The arrest team, comprising plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles and on foot, had planned to intercept Francique before he reached his car that night. However, Francique moved more quickly than anticipated, and the officer designated to block his vehicle was late to the position, altering the dynamic of the confrontation significantly.

Medical Evidence and Autopsy Results

Forensic evidence presented at the inquest indicates that Francique did not receive medical attention until approximately 20 minutes after the shooting, once a police tactical unit arrived and pulled him out of the crashed car. Dr. Ashwyn Rajagopalan, the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, testified that the vehicle crash itself did not contribute to Francique's death. The official cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Dr. Rajagopalan expressed surprise during his testimony that Francique survived for as long as he did given the severity and location of his gunshot injury. The delay in medical intervention remains a significant point of discussion in the inquest, as it highlights the gap between the shooting and the arrival of emergency services. The pathologist's findings underscore the fatal nature of the single gunshot wound that ultimately claimed the young man's life.

Family Impact and Inquest Purpose

The coroner's inquest into the death of Jamal Francique provides a public forum for examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting, even though it does not result in criminal charges or civil liability. The presence of Francique's family members in the courtroom as Ivkovic testified highlights the human cost of the incident that has persisted for years. Their presence serves as a constant reminder of the life lost and the community impact of such events.

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As the inquest proceedings continue, the jury will evaluate all testimony and evidence to determine if there are lessons to be learned about police tactics, use of force, and emergency response times. The goal is to produce recommendations that can help prevent similar deaths in Mississauga and across Ontario in the future. The case remains a poignant example of the complex interactions between law enforcement and the public during high-stakes arrest operations.