Prologis and Toronto-based Montcrest are appealing Mississauga's interim control bylaw that blocks new data centres over 10 megawatts, a test of municipal power to pause AI-driven projects.

Mississauga's temporary ban on new data centres is being challenged by a U.S. real estate giant and a Toronto asset manager. Both Prologis and Montcrest are set to ask the Ontario Land Tribunal to overturn the moratorium.

The appeals could test how far municipalities can go in invoking temporary data centre bans. Mississauga passed its interim control bylaw in September. The bylaw blocks new data centres with energy demands over 10 megawatts. It is one of at least six such pauses brought in by Ontario municipalities in recent months.

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Prologis and Montcrest Appeal Ban

The move put a proposed 40-megawatt data centre project in limbo. That project is backed by Prologis and located in Mississauga's Meadowvale business park along Highway 401. Montcrest is also appealing the moratorium. The Toronto-based firm cited the impact on the potential future use of its land known as the Tahoe Centre near Pearson Airport.

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The challenges come as municipalities try to figure out how to regulate a wave of projects driven by the artificial intelligence boom. Mississauga's pause is temporary but has already delayed major proposals. The Ontario Land Tribunal will consider whether the city's temporary ban can stand. The outcome could affect other Ontario municipalities that have passed similar pauses in recent months.

Prologis is a U.S. real estate giant with a large industrial portfolio. Montcrest is a Toronto-based asset manager. Both are seeking to overturn the same bylaw. The proposed Prologis project would have demanded 40 megawatts of energy.

Energy Demands Exceed Bylaw Threshold

That is four times the threshold set by Mississauga's bylaw, which applies to data centres over 10 megawatts. The Tahoe Centre near Pearson Airport is owned or controlled by Montcrest. The firm says the moratorium affects the potential future use of that land. At least six Ontario municipalities have brought in data centre pauses in recent months.

The measures are aimed at giving staff time to study regulation of the fast-growing sector. Data centres linked to artificial intelligence require large amounts of electricity. That has raised concerns about strain on local power grids and infrastructure. Mississauga's bylaw was passed in September.

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Tribunal to Review Municipal Authority

It applies to new data centres that exceed 10 megawatts of energy demand. The Ontario Land Tribunal is the province's body for land use planning appeals. Prologis and Montcrest are both set to ask it to overturn the pause. The appeals could set a precedent for how much power municipalities have to invoke temporary bans.

Similar cases could follow in other Ontario cities with moratoriums. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.