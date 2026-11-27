A water main break on Princess Royal Drive closed Mississauga City Hall, the Living Arts Centre and the Hazel McCallion Central Library on Friday, with repairs completed and water service restored by the afternoon.

A water main break on Princess Royal Drive near Duke of York Boulevard forced the closure of Mississauga City Hall, the Living Arts Centre and the Hazel McCallion Central Library on Friday.

A spokesperson for the City of Mississauga confirmed the break caused the shutdowns. Repairs were completed by Friday afternoon and water service was restored. The city said all programs scheduled at the three facilities on Friday were cancelled. Where possible, cancelled programs will be rescheduled.

Also read New Mississauga mayor adjusting committee structure of council

Cancellations and Refunds

A refund will be provided for any class that cannot be rescheduled. The spokesperson did not say when the buildings will reopen. The closure was isolated to the three buildings referenced, the city said. Online services on Mississauga.ca remained operational, and the 311 phone service remained available for calls.

Advertisement

The city encouraged residents to use those digital and phone options while the buildings were closed. In an update on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the region said repairs on Princess Royal Drive were complete and water service had been restored to the affected areas. Because of the size of the outage, water pressure was being increased gradually to safely restore service. The gradual approach was intended to protect the system and plumbing from further damage.

As service returned, residents and businesses may have noticed cloudy water coming from their taps. The region said the cloudiness is caused by air in the water system and does not affect water quality. Tap water remains safe to drink and use despite the cloudy appearance. Residents and businesses were encouraged to run their taps for two to three minutes to help clear the air from the system.

Water Pressure and Cloudy Water

Officials advised patience during the brief period as the system stabilized and returned to normal pressure. The isolation of the incident to the three named buildings meant the broader community was not impacted by water quality or supply issues. The incident began Friday morning and disrupted key civic and cultural services in the immediate vicinity of Princess Royal Drive and Duke of York Boulevard.

Advertisement

City Hall, the Living Arts Centre and the Hazel McCallion Central Library all shut their doors to the public. Classes, events and library services at those locations were cancelled for the day. No timeline was provided for reopening the buildings. The city maintained its digital operations throughout the crisis.

Digital Services Remained Available

Residents could still browse news, access forms and find updates on Mississauga.ca. The 311 service continued to accept phone calls for assistance and questions about the outage. City officials acknowledged the disruption to residents and visitors who had planned to attend classes, events or use library services. The region managed the restoration process carefully to prevent further damage to the system or plumbing within individual properties.

Water pressure was raised gradually rather than all at once. Cloudy water from trapped air was expected and was not a sign of compromised water quality. Running cold water taps for two to three minutes was recommended to clear the air. The water remained safe to drink and use throughout the restoration.