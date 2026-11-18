A man has been charged after Vancouver police seized a gun in the Downtown Eastside, while Mission RCMP are investigating a fatal cyclist crash and a separate hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in serious condition.

A man has been charged after Vancouver police seized a gun in the Downtown Eastside, according to authorities. The charge follows a police investigation in the neighbourhood.

Few other details about the Vancouver case have been released. The Vancouver gun seizure and charge come as Mission RCMP investigate two serious traffic incidents that occurred within hours of each other. One person died and another was left with life-threatening injuries. The first Mission incident was a hit-and-run at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of Stave Lake Street and 3rd Avenue.

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Witness Reports Hit And Run Victim

A witness reported seeing a man lying on the roadway who appeared to be asleep. While the witness remained on the phone with police, a pickup truck ran over the man and fled the scene. The 36-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service closed Stave Lake Street for a prolonged period to examine the scene for evidence.

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Investigators spotted a pickup truck matching the description of the hit-and-run vehicle nearby and detained the driver. Officers seized the vehicle for further inspection to confirm its involvement. The second incident occurred around 2 a.m. eastbound on Lougheed Highway near Nelson Street. A driver struck a cyclist who was travelling in the same direction within the right lane.

The driver stopped at the scene and called 911, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the location. Investigators noted the cyclist reportedly did not have any lights on the bicycle at the time of the crash. Mounties issued a public safety advisory citing the longer nights of the season as a contributing factor to visibility issues. Police urged pedestrians and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to motorists to prevent similar tragedies.

Mission RCMP Appeal For Information

Drivers were reminded to exercise extra caution along dimly lit stretches of roadway, particularly around crosswalks and intersections during early morning hours. Investigators are appealing to the public for information regarding both incidents. Anyone who witnessed either the Stave Lake Street collision or the Lougheed Highway crash and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact the Mission RCMP. The official file numbers are 2026-15133 for the pedestrian incident and 2026-15137 for the cyclist death. Police can be reached at 604-826-7166 for tips or additional details.