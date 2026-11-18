Mission RCMP have arrested multiple youths aged 13 to 15 following a group assault at a local skate park on October 30. Police warn against sharing viral video footage of the incident to protect victims.

Mission RCMP detachment officials confirmed on Wednesday that multiple teenagers have been arrested in connection with a violent group assault that targeted a youth at a local skate park. The serious incident occurred outside the Mission Leisure Centre on Grand Street on October 30, prompting a swift and comprehensive police response to ensure public safety and justice. Officers from the detachment initiated their investigation after receiving a formal report from a concerned parent regarding the disturbing events that unfolded at the community recreational site.

Details of the Teenage Suspects and Arrests

Police have successfully identified all youth allegedly involved in the assault, revealing that they are residents of Mission aged between 13 and 15 years old. An unspecified number of these teenagers were taken into custody by Mountie officers during the course of the ongoing investigation into the group attack. One of the arrested youths was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance, while the remaining suspects were released from police custody under specific conditions imposed by the detachment.

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Police Warning on Social Media and Viral Videos

The Mission RCMP issued a stern public statement urging social media users to refrain from sharing additional materials related to the assault. Detachment officials highlighted that the video of the incident and related information has been circulating widely online, posing significant risks to the integrity of the investigation. They emphasized that sharing such content can serve to re-victimize those involved and potentially compromise the legal proceedings against the suspects.

Mental Health Support for Affected Community Members

Authorities strongly encouraged any youth or parents affected by this violent incident to seek immediate support from a counsellor or staff member at their school. The detachment recognized the traumatic nature of the event and the potential emotional impact on the broader community and school environment. By directing residents toward professional help, the police aim to mitigate the psychological harm caused by the assault and the subsequent online dissemination of related media.

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Regional Context and Similar Incidents in Chilliwack

This arrest in Mission follows a similar pattern of youth violence in the broader region, specifically recalling a separate incident earlier in the week in Chilliwack. In that case, three youths were arrested following a group attack on a teenage girl, which also prompted local authorities to caution residents against spreading videos on social media. The recurring nature of these group assaults highlights a pressing concern for law enforcement agencies across British Columbia regarding youth safety and digital behavior.

Community Impact and Next Steps in the Investigation

As the investigation continues, the Mission RCMP detachment remains focused on processing the information gathered and managing the legal outcomes for the arrested teenagers. The community awaits further updates as the judicial system handles the cases of the minors involved, with conditions of release already in place for most suspects. Police continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further unrest or the spread of potentially harmful content across social media platforms.