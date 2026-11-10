Mission Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Drug Trafficking

Richard Samplonius, arrested in Mission, B.C. in 2022, received a 10-year prison sentence after police seized fentanyl and firearms. The BMW and over $7,000 in cash were forfeited.

A man arrested in Mission, B.C. in 2022 has been sentenced to 10 years in jail following a lengthy drug trafficking investigation, police announced on Tuesday. Mission RCMP identified the man as Richard Samplonius, who is now 45 years old. He was convicted of various drug trafficking and firearms offences and sentenced to prison on Sept. 10.

The case began with a series of traffic stops and drug seizures in 2021. Those early actions led police to an investigation into several people believed to be trafficking drugs in the city, and the evidence gathered resulted in arrests the following year.

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Traffic Stop and Search Warrant Led to Arrest

Richard Samplonius was arrested on Nov. 5, 2022, after crime reduction unit officers stopped a black BMW in Mission. Mission RCMP said the driver was arrested for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

A subsequent search warrant executed at Samplonius's home led to the seizure of more than 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Officers also seized packaging materials and seven firearms, including handguns, shotguns and a fully automatic rifle.

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Mission RCMP said the seizures were significant because of the quantity of drugs and weapons found at one residence. The police release described the operation as the result of a multi-step investigation that began with routine traffic enforcement in 2021.

Home Allegedly Used to Supply Street-Level Dealers

Investigators found evidence indicating the residence was being used to supply fentanyl to street-level dealers in Mission, police said. This finding connects the home search to the wider street-level drug market in the city.

Police did not provide further details in the release about which dealers received drugs from the residence. The case against Samplonius centred on his convictions for various drug trafficking and firearms offences, which resulted in the 10-year prison sentence.

Mounties said the sentence was imposed on Sept. 10 after the conviction. Police also noted that the fentanyl was part of a supply chain that reached the street, which is why the investigation focused on several people in the community.

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Forfeiture and Police Warning on Toxic Drugs

The BMW driven during the arrest and more than $7,000 in cash were forfeited through the province's Civil Forfeiture Office, police added. The forfeiture is a separate outcome from the criminal sentence and applies to property linked to the case.

Insp. Ray Monsef, officer in charge of the Mission detachment, said in a statement that the conviction and jail sentence will serve as a deterrent to those involved in trafficking toxic drugs. His commentsframe the sentence as a message to others involved in the local drug trade.

Mission RCMP have asked anyone with information about drug trafficking in the area to call the detachment at 604-826-7161. Residents who have information about drug activity can contact the detachment directly using that number.