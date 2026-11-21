Correctional Service of Canada staff at Mission Institution intercepted a package containing drugs and a phone with an institutional value of $434,300 during a weekend seizure on Nov 14.

Correctional Service of Canada personnel stationed at Mission Institution in British Columbia successfully intercepted a high-value contraband package last weekend. The seizure, which occurred on November 14, involved a concealed item containing methamphetamine, THC, a mobile phone, and a charging cable. The federal agency confirmed the discovery in a news release issued on Friday, highlighting the effectiveness of internal security protocols.

Significant Contraband Value Identified at B.C. Facility

The intercepted package was assigned an institutional value of $434,300 by the Correctional Service of Canada. This specific metric represents the estimated worth of the prohibited items within the closed environment of the prison system. The agency noted that this valuation is significantly higher than the street value of identical items found outside prison walls. This discrepancy reflects the high demand and limited supply of such goods inside correctional facilities. The medium-security prison is located in the Fraser Valley region of British Columbia. Staff members at the facility identified the suspicious package before it could be distributed among the inmate population.

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Security Measures Prevent Internal Drug Distribution

The Correctional Service of Canada attributed the successful seizure to the continued vigilance of its staff members. The federal agency employs a variety of advanced tools to prevent illicit substances from entering its institutions. These security measures include the use of ion scanners to detect chemical traces of drugs. Additionally, drug-detection dogs are utilized to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors. These layers of security are designed to identify contraband before it reaches the general population. The agency emphasized that these tools are critical components of their overall safety strategy. The specific location where the package was intercepted remains a key part of the ongoing investigation.

Police Notified as Investigation Into Smuggling Begins

The Correctional Service of Canada has notified local police authorities regarding the contraband find. The prison is currently conducting a full investigation into how the package entered the facility. This inquiry aims to identify the individuals responsible for attempting to smuggle the items. The agency works in partnership with police forces to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into prisons. This collaborative approach ensures that criminal elements face appropriate legal consequences. The presence of a cellphone and charging cable alongside narcotics suggests a coordinated effort to bypass security. Investigators are examining all entry points and screening procedures to prevent similar incidents.

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Public Tip Line Available for Security Information

The Correctional Service of Canada has established a telephone tip line for security-related information at its institutions. This toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, allows the public to provide anonymous tips. Callers to this number remain anonymous to protect their identity and encourage reporting. The agency relies on such information to identify vulnerabilities in their security systems. Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious activity related to prison security. This initiative complements the internal tools and staff vigilance already in place. The tip line serves as a direct channel for information that could lead to further seizures.

Ongoing Efforts to Secure Correctional Facilities

The seizure of the package containing methamphetamine and THC highlights the ongoing challenge of contraband in prisons. The Correctional Service of Canada continues to prioritize the safety of both staff and inmates. By maintaining a high level of vigilance and utilizing advanced detection technology, the agency aims to deter smuggling attempts. The institutional value of $434,300 underscores the profitability of the illegal drug trade within the prison system. Authorities are committed to disrupting these networks through consistent enforcement and investigation. The investigation at Mission Institution is ongoing, and further details may be released as the inquiry progresses. The agency remains focused on preventing any further introduction of prohibited items into the facility.