Missing USF Doctoral Students Now Endangered; One Body Found, Roommate Arrested

Two University of South Florida doctoral students from Bangladesh, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, were initially reported missing but are now considered endangered. Zamil Limon's body was discovered on the Howard Franklin Bridge, and a roommate has been arrested. The search for Nahida Bristy continues.

The disappearance of two University of South Florida doctoral students , Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, has taken a deeply concerning turn. Initially reported as missing persons , their cases have now been elevated to endangered status by law enforcement officials.

Both students, originally from Bangladesh and aged 27, were last seen in the Tampa area on April 16th, prompting a widespread search effort involving the University of South Florida Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The lack of communication from either student since that date, coupled with newly discovered information, has led investigators to believe they may be in grave danger.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been actively pursuing leads and conducting searches across multiple locations in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, but details regarding the specific information prompting the change in status are being withheld to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Zamil Limon, a doctoral candidate in environmental science focusing on the application of Artificial Intelligence, was preparing to defend his thesis this week.

His family expressed extreme worry, noting his dedication to his studies and the unusual nature of his complete silence. According to his brother, Zubaer Ahmed, Limon requested limited contact in the days leading up to his presentation, citing the intense workload and the need for focused preparation. He specifically asked family members not to call unless it was an emergency. This request, while initially understood, now adds to the growing concern surrounding his disappearance.

Bristy, pursuing a doctorate in chemical engineering, was last seen on the USF Tampa campus on the morning of April 16th. The simultaneous disappearance of both students, both highly focused on their academic pursuits, has understandably caused significant distress among their families, friends, and the university community. The initial confusion and hope for a simple explanation have given way to a growing fear for their safety.

The investigation is complicated by the lack of any clear indication of what might have happened, and the authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tragically, the situation took a devastating turn with the discovery of Zamil Limon’s body on Friday morning on the Howard Franklin Bridge (I-275). This discovery has fundamentally altered the nature of the investigation, shifting it from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation.

Following the discovery, a roommate of Limon has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including the unauthorized transport of a dead body. While the arrest provides some answers, many questions remain unanswered regarding the circumstances surrounding Limon’s death and the potential involvement of others. The investigation is now focused on determining the cause of death and uncovering the full sequence of events leading up to this tragic outcome.

The fate of Nahida Bristy remains unknown, and the search for her continues with heightened urgency. Authorities are now investigating whether her disappearance is connected to Limon’s death, and are appealing to the public for any information that might assist in locating her and bringing those responsible for Limon’s death to justice. The University of South Florida has expressed its deepest condolences to the families of both students and is offering support services to the campus community





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Missing Persons University Of South Florida Endangered Tampa Bangladesh Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigation Doctoral Students Howard Franklin Bridge Arrest

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