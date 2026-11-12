Autistic Teen Found Alive After Six Days Lost in Australian Woodlands

A 17-year-old boy with autism was found alive Thursday after six days lost in eastern Australian woodlands. He was discovered by a police helicopter crew, reunited with his mother, and taken to a hospital for monitoring.

A 17-year-old boy with autism was found alive Thursday after six days lost in eastern Australian woodlands, police said. He was discovered by a police helicopter crew and later reunited with his mother.

The boy, whom police identified only as William, had begun camping with a teenage friend when he disappeared last Friday near Walhalla. Walhalla is a former gold-mining town 185 kilometres (115 miles) east of Melbourne. A police helicopter crew found him surrounded by wilderness lying asleep on a flat rock beside a creek. He was later reunited with his mother.

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William Health Status and Condition After Rescue

William was in good spirits and mostly in good health, the police statement said. William was later taken to a hospital for his health to be monitored, police said. Video shot from the rescue helicopter showed he was shirtless and sunburned. He was wearing shorts and boots and was using towels as blankets.

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I'm just over the moon that he's alive, his mother, Elizabeth, told reporters. The AP has decided not to provide her family name to avoid identifying her son. And he's never leaving the house again. He's grounded for life.

He's not going anywhere ever again, she joked. In an image made from video and provided by the Victoria State Police, 17-year-old William is embraced by his mother Elizabeth while in a helicopter in Cowwarr, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, after William spent six days lost in eastern Australian woodlands. William's family have said he has Level 2 autism. That requires substantial support, according to the Australian advocacy group Autism360.

Autism Challenges and Weather Conditions During Disappearance

Such a person may have marked deficits in verbal and non-verbal social communication and rely heavily on routines and predictable activities. Disruption can cause significant distress. The Southern Hemisphere spring weather had been mild for the past week in the alpine region where William was lost and there had been little rain. Elizabeth had dropped off her son and his friend last Friday for a weekend of camping.

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William walked a short distance from the campsite to the drop-off location to collect more camping equipment but never returned to his friend, police said. After becoming lost, William trekked for days up and down some very steep terrain, Acting Police Inspector Jason Benbow said. He spent the last two days where he was found at the creek, trapped by the steepness of his surrounds 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from his camp site, Benbow said.

Rescue Operation Details and Search Scale

He woke up to the sound of the helicopter, gave them a thumbs up and they winched him to safety, Benbow told reporters. The extensive police search for him involved more than 100 emergency services personnel and volunteers.