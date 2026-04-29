Missing Child Incident Fuels Calls for Special Education Funding in Ontario

The disappearance of a nine-year-old autistic girl during school hours has sparked renewed demands for increased funding and staffing for special education in Ontario, as families report inadequate support, modified schedules, and exclusion from school activities.

The harrowing experience of Chantelle Bissaillion, whose nine-year-old daughter Amelia with autism, ADHD, and anxiety went missing during a school recess last Monday, has ignited a renewed call for increased funding and staffing for special education in Ontario .

For two agonizing hours, Bissaillion lived in fear until a neighbour located Amelia near their home, bringing immense relief but also highlighting a systemic issue. This incident isn't isolated; it's a symptom of a broader crisis within the province's special education system, where families report inadequate support, rising instances of modified schedules, and exclusion from school activities.

Bissaillion emphasized that she doesn't fault the school itself, acknowledging their efforts within limited resources, but stressed the urgent need for proactive safety measures, sufficient staffing, and consistent, meaningful investment in special education. The current situation places an undue burden on teachers and leaves vulnerable students at risk. The Ontario Autism Coalition has been at the forefront of advocating for change, circulating a survey that reveals widespread concerns among families of special needs students.

The survey data paints a concerning picture of a system struggling to meet the needs of its most vulnerable learners. A significant number of parents report their children are placed on modified schedules, effectively reducing their access to full-time education. Many also express frustration over inappropriate placements that fail to provide adequate support, leading to exclusion from crucial school experiences. Shannon McNally, mother of seven-year-old Owen, shared a similar struggle.

Owen, who also has autism and complex special needs, was reduced to a mere two-hour school day due to a lack of support staff. McNally was forced to leave her job to accommodate this drastically reduced schedule, while simultaneously navigating a lengthy waitlist – currently estimated at five years – for publicly funded autism therapy. These stories underscore the immense challenges faced by families and the detrimental impact of underfunding on children's educational opportunities and well-being.

The calls for action are resonating with opposition parties. NDP education critic Chandra Pasma urged Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Paul Calandra to personally meet with affected families to understand the gravity of the situation. She emphasized the fundamental right of these children to a safe, supportive, and inclusive education. While Education Minister Paul Calandra asserts that the Progressive Conservative government has increased special education funding since 2018, advocates argue that the current levels remain insufficient.

They are demanding better tracking of exclusions – instances where students are sent home early due to behavioural challenges or placed on modified schedules – and a more comprehensive approach to addressing the complex needs of special education students. The core message from parents, education workers, and accessibility experts is clear: the current policies and funding models are failing to provide the safe, stable, and rights-based education that students with special education needs deserve.

The situation demands immediate attention and a substantial commitment to ensuring all children have the opportunity to thrive in an inclusive learning environment





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