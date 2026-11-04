Calgary Police Search for 15-Year-Old Missing Teen Mary-Anne Last Seen at Dollarama

Calgary police are seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Mary-Anne, last seen on November 3, 2026, at a downtown Dollarama. Authorities describe her physical appearance and the items she was carrying to aid in the search.

Calgary police have issued an urgent appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Mary-Anne, who is also known by the alias Alexa. The teenager was last seen on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at approximately 4 p.m. EST.

Her disappearance occurred at a Dollarama store located in the downtown core. Specifically, she was observed at the 2500 block of Fourth Street S.W. Authorities state that she has not been seen since that time in the afternoon. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately.

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No Amber Alert Foul Play Indicated

They emphasize that there is currently no indication of foul play. However, the case does not meet the strict threshold for an Amber Alert. Instead, officers are collaborating with the Missing Children's Society of Canada. This partnership aims to leverage additional resources to locate the missing girl.

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Mary-Anne is described as having a slim build and medium-length black hair. She has brown eyes and stands at approximately five feet six inches tall. Her height is noted as 168 centimeters by law enforcement officials. Weighing in at 130 pounds, she is considered to be 59 kilograms.

Investigators have provided specific details about her last known clothing. She was wearing a red button-up shirt with a distinct collar. Over the shirt, she had on a dark-red vest with fur on the hood. Her lower body was dressed in dark-coloured pants.

Description Backpack Bicycle Details

Mary-Anne was carrying a black backpack at the time of her disappearance. She is also believed to be travelling on a green and black BMX-style bicycle. Police are asking the public to check their home security cameras. Many residents have dashcams or doorbell cameras that may have captured her movement.

Anyone who might have seen her is asked to call Calgary police directly. The contact number for tips is 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers. This option allows individuals to share information without revealing their identity.

The Calgary Police Service maintains a policy regarding missing persons reports. They do not publicly share the last names of those reported missing. This policy is designed to protect the privacy and safety of the individual. The community is encouraged to share this description widely.

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Social Media Police Privacy Policy

Social media and local news outlets are key channels for dissemination. Time is of the essence in these types of investigations. Early public involvement often leads to the safe recovery of missing persons. The search remains active and ongoing across the Calgary area.

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding streets. They are also coordinating with other municipal and provincial agencies. The case is being treated with high priority by the unit. Parents and guardians are reminded to keep emergency contacts updated.

They are advised to discuss safety plans with their children. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance. Residents are asked to remain alert in public spaces. Any unusual activity or individuals matching the description should be reported.

Police continue to work diligently to resolve this case. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The public's cooperation is vital to this ongoing investigation.