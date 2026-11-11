Missing 11-Month-Old Found Alive in Dog Crate Buried in South Carolina Woods; Father Arrested

An 11-month-old boy reported missing in Lexington County, South Carolina, was found alive Tuesday after being buried in a dog crate; his father faces charges.

An 11-month-old boy was found alive Tuesday after being buried in a dog crate in Lexington County, South Carolina, authorities said. The infant, Koah Sharp, had been underground for about 24 hours but survived, likely due to an air pocket created by a towel wrapped around the crate.

Cool temperatures may also have helped. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said at a news conference that the boy was found wrapped in a towel in a dog crate, shallowly buried in woods.

Also read South Carolina baby found alive buried in dog crate after father's arrest

Infant Discovered in Buried Crate

"Certainly, God is good," Koon said. "Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying - the most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby. " Koah went missing Monday after being left in his father's care at his mother's home while she ran an errand, Koon said. The boy's grandmother had to run an errand and left the boy in Comer's care; another caregiver was on the way.

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The boy was reported missing and authorities began a widespread search. Dozens of first responders, nearly 100 in total, combed the countryside for the bright boy with reddish blond hair. After a full day of searching, a search party discovered freshly disturbed dirt in the woods about 50 yards from Comer's father's house. They began digging and soon unearthed the baby.

"It was shallow," Koon said. "It was probably about at least a foot from the top of that crate to the top of the ground. " The child was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday.

Father Arrested on Burglary Charge

The child's father, Michael Comer, 25, was arrested Monday night on burglary and resisting arrest. He was being held without bond on the burglary charge, Koon said. Investigators were working with prosecutors to confirm further charges. It was not immediately known if Comer had a lawyer.

A phone number could not be found for him. The Associated Press sent emails seeking information to the public defender and prosecutors. Surveillance video from several businesses in the area showed Comer without the infant on Monday afternoon, Koon said. Deputies who searched the grandfather's home found the doors open and baby belongings inside, but they did not see Comer or the child.

The father was found Monday night and arrested.

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Family Relief as Baby is Rescued

"We're better now that we know that Koah is safe," his great aunt, Amber Hammond, told The Associated Press in an interview. She was watching as he was freed from the crate. A photo supplied by Hammond shows Koah sleeping on Nov. 7, days before he was buried alive. Koah's parents have had some situations regarding domestic violence charges, the sheriff said.

"Children," he said, "sometimes get caught in the middle. " Comer was sentenced to probation in October after pleading guilty to domestic violence and aggravated breach-of-peace charges related to an arrest in July, Lexington County online court records show. Prosecutors dropped a gun charge as part of the plea deal. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said the infant was found after being believed to have been buried for about 24 hours.

Koon said the department is working with the solicitor's office to determine additional charges. The investigation is ongoing. A photo provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's office shows Michael Comer in custody after his son was found buried alive. Nearly 100 first responders participated in the search.

The boy was found after a search party discovered freshly disturbed dirt in the woods about 50 yards from Comer's father's house, Koon said.