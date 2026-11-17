Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains of missing Alliston man Derek Perry were found in Kirkland Lake on Nov. 5, nearly 500 kilometres from where he disappeared in 2023. Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

Ontario Provincial Police have found the remains of Derek Perry, a missing man from Alliston, Ont. , in Kirkland Lake, nearly 500 kilometres north of Barrie, Ont.

Police confirmed the remains of the 34-year-old were discovered on Nov. 5. The discovery marks a major development in a case that began in mid-June 2023, when investigators say Perry disappeared. Police became aware he was missing after officers were called to conduct a well-being check. His disappearance led to several public appeals before investigators began to suspect foul play.

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Three charged in homicide investigation

The missing person case was then upgraded to a homicide investigation. Following a two-year probe, three people from New Tecumseth were arrested and charged in connection with Perry's death. Those charged were brothers-in-law Brendon Blanchard, 26, and John "Eddy" Gagnon, 32, along with 37-year-old Krystal Carleton. Blanchard and Gagnon were charged with second-degree murder in the summer of 2025.

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In October, both men pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Carleton remains charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder. The allegations against her have not been tested in court. A sentencing hearing for Blanchard and Gagnon is scheduled for December.

Victim remains discovered two years later

The court is expected to hear victim impact statements from Perry's loved ones at that time. When the guilty pleas were entered, Perry was presumed dead, but investigators had not confirmed whether his remains had been found. Investigators say that changed this month when his remains were discovered in Kirkland Lake, in the Timiskaming District. Police have not released details about where or how the remains were found.

They cited respect for the family's privacy in withholding that information. The case had remained open for more than two years as investigators worked to determine what happened to Perry. The confirmation of his remains now provides a key piece of evidence in the case. Perry was 34 years old at the time of his disappearance.

The location where he was last known to be is not far from Alliston, but his remains were found hundreds of kilometres away. The OPP have not said what led them to Kirkland Lake or whether the discovery resulted from a search or a tip. No further details about the circumstances of the discovery have been released. With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides