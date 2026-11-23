The 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico is overshadowed by franchise disputes, visa rejections, a protest withdrawal and legal troubles involving its co-owners, one year after vote-rigging allegations rocked the contest.

The 75th Miss Universe pageant is set to take place in Puerto Rico, but the event is already engulfed in controversy one day before its grand finale.

This year's edition has been hit by franchise disputes, a protest withdrawal, absent co-owners, visa rejections and a poorly organized unofficial runway event. The chaos comes exactly one year after vote-rigging allegations, jury resignations and a contestant walkout scandalized the world's biggest beauty pageant. Half of Southeast Asia is unrepresented this year because of a contractual dispute between organizers and businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil. Itsaragrisil runs qualifying pageants in Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and his native Thailand.

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Franchise disputes spark Southeast Asian walkouts

He was also the person who sparked last year's walkout by criticizing eventual winner Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch in front of other contestants. He later apologized but denied calling her dumb head. The disagreement appears to be worsened by the Miss Universe Organization's messy ownership structure, which divides control between the seemingly at-war MU East and MU West, and a decentralized qualifying system that licenses national pageants to local businesspeople in over 100 countries.

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Participants from Nepal and five African countries, including would-be debutants South Sudan and the Republic of Congo, have been forced to pull out due to US visa issues. The organizers of the Miss France pageant withdrew their delegate in May in protest against last year's turmoil. Much of that turmoil centered on former judge Omar Harfouch's claim that Bosch's victory was pre-scripted and that finalists were preselected in a secret vote by an unofficial impromptu jury.

The Miss Universe Organization has consistently denied the allegations. It also formed a selection committee that appointed a new Miss France, who has traveled to Puerto Rico for the final. What organizers have not done over the last year is rebuild confidence in the judging process. The criteria on which the women are ranked have always been broad and subjective, with no meaningful information ever published on how scores are assigned or weighted.

Lack of transparency fuels judging doubts

Independent auditors like Ernst & Young, which once oversaw voting and handed hosts the results in sealed envelopes on stage, are now nowhere to be seen. Doubts about this year's process have been compounded by organizers' failure to reveal the identity of any judges for this year's finale. By contrast, some of last year's jury, including Harfouch, were announced weeks or even months in advance.

Itsaragrisil told CNN via text message that he would like contestants to know who will judge them, how the judges are selected, how scores are verified, and how conflicts of interest are handled. He added that he hopes his six withdrawn Southeast Asian delegates can instead participate next year. Even die-hard fans are questioning Miss Universe's future.

Comments to a video posted on social media by pageant analyst Luis Portelles, who urged the organization to reveal this year's judging panel ahead of the closed-door interview portion, ranged from renewed allegations of a cooked result to calls for a boycott. One fed-up commenter wrote, Does it matter anymore? In another hangover from last year's tumult, former Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry recently filed a lawsuit against the Miss Universe Organization.

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Litigation and ownership scandals loom large

She accuses organizers of negligence over a head injury she said she sustained after falling off stage during a 2025 preliminary event. Litigation is ongoing, and the Miss Universe Organization did not respond to CNN's request for comment on the case. This may be the least of organizers' legal troubles. Simmering in the background of this already shambolic event are the scandal-plagued affairs of the pageant's co-owners.

Last year, Anne Jakrajutatip, founder of MU East's owner JKN Global Group, was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for fraud involving a 30-million-baht corporate bond investment, according to Thai media. The businesswoman and transgender rights activist failed to appear at a Bangkok court in December and now is considered at large. The Miss Universe Organization, which Jakrajutatip purchased for $20 million in 2022, announced last October that she had been replaced as CEO.

With JKN Global recently placed into receivership by a Thai bankruptcy court, her company's part-ownership of Miss Universe has been thrown into doubt anyway. Itsaragrisil, the Southeast Asian franchisee, claims he now effectively runs MU East, though his role is disputed by counterparts from the Western bloc. On the pageant's other side is Raul Rocha Cantu, whose Legacy Holding Group owns MU West.

Controversial co-owners face legal and reputational hits

The controversial Mexican businessman was at the center of last year's tumult, accused by Harfouch of rigging the vote in Bosch's favor because of apparent business ties to her father, an allegation Rocha Cantu vociferously denied. He then openly admitted on a livestream that the relative weakness of hotly tipped Miss Ivory Coast's passport had counted against her, as she would need numerous visas to complete her globe-trotting duties as Miss Universe.

In sum, the dumpster fire that is Miss Universe is burning more fiercely than ever. But is anyone even looking? In much of the West, increasingly not. Once a fixture on primetime network television, the English-language broadcast of the Super Bowl of pageants now only appears on streaming platforms in the US.