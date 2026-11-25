Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, becoming the first married woman and mother to win the title after organizers lifted a ban three years ago. The pageant faced controversy with visa issues, a business dispute, and vote-rigging allegations from 2025.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on Tuesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, winning on home soil during the pageant's 75th edition.

The 27-year-old social worker triumphed over 115 other finalists at the grand finale, which took place in the self-governing U.S. territory's capital city. Barreto is the first married woman and first mother to win Miss Universe since organizers lifted a controversial ban on contestants who have ever wed or given birth three years ago. The pageant also ended a longstanding ban on over-28s in 2023. The competition opened with an elimination round based on judges' scores from preliminary contests.

Also read Miss Universe 75th edition in Puerto Rico faces franchise disputes, visa rejections and ownership turmoil

Thirty remaining contestants participated in an on-stage swimwear contest, with 12 advancing to an evening gown parade. The final five faced judges' questions on topics including the relevance of the Miss Universe pageant and what the world needs from its leaders. Asked which human value we should never lose amid the growth of artificial intelligence, Barreto said in Spanish that the best thing is to use it responsibly.

Advertisement

She added: If artificial intelligence puts our values at risk, then they were never values. Values are found in the consistency between what we say and what we do, especially when upholding those things becomes difficult. While the glitzy finale proved hiccup-free, many of this year's controversies unfolded in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

Visa Issues and Contract Disputes Hit Final

Beauty queens from Nepal and five African countries, including first-time participants South Sudan and the Republic of Congo, were forced to drop out due to difficulties or delays obtaining U.S. visas. Elsewhere, an ongoing contractual dispute between the Miss Universe Organization and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries, meant that delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam were all absent from the final.

Earlier, in May, organizers of Miss Universe France withdrew their delegate in protest at 2025's final, which became embroiled in claims of vote-rigging and favoritism. The Miss Universe Organization later formed a selection committee to appoint an alternative Miss France, Garance Authié, who advanced to Tuesday's Top 12. Last year, three days before the finale, judge Omar Harfouch resigned over his belief that results had been pre-scripted by an unofficial impromptu jury.

Vote Rigging Allegations Surround Past Winner

Harfouch also alleged that winner Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch - who was in attendance Tuesday to crown her successor on stage - had triumphed because of her father's alleged business ties to Miss Universe's co-owner, Raúl Rocha Cantú. The controversial Mexican businessman and the Miss Universe Organization have consistently denied the allegations. Questions over the judging process hung over this year's contest, with the jury only unveiled a day before the finale.

It has now been three years since independent auditor Ernst & Young, which previously handed hosts the results in a sealed envelope, was last involved in the pageant. Itsaragrisil, the Thai pageant director, was among those calling for reform. He told CNN via text message prior to the competition: I would like contestants to know who will judge them, how the judges are selected, how scores are verified and how conflicts of interest are handled.

Advertisement

He hopes his six withdrawn Southeast Asian delegates can instead participate next year. Miss Universe did not respond to CNN's request for comment on this year's judging process or its dispute with Itsaragrisil ahead of the pageant. While the contest is no longer a fixture on American network TV, it continues to prove popular among Latino communities, with Telemundo reporting growing audience numbers for its annual broadcast.

Latin American Runners Up and Viewership Gains

The Spanish-language screening of 2025's finale was viewed by 2.6 million people, the broadcaster said, up from 2.1 million the previous year. On a successful evening for Latin American contestants, Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic and Clara Vegas of Venezuela were named first and second runners-up, respectively. Only the U.S. and Venezuela have won more Miss Universe titles than Puerto Rico, which now has six.

The U.S. territory was hosting the final for the fourth time in the pageant's 75-year history, having previously done so in 1972, 2001 - when Puerto Rican Denise Quiñones also won on home soil - and 2002. A series of preliminary rounds took place ahead of Tuesday's finale, including closed-door interviews and the national costume contest.

During the latter, some boos were heard as Miss Israel, Danielle Yablonka, walked down the runway in a cape bearing the word peace in English, Hebrew and Arabic. By Oscar Holland, CNN