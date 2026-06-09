Minor Hockey Clubs Deny GTHL Overcharging Allegations, Cite Legitimate Administrative Fees and Jurisdictional Limits

Four minor hockey organizations have filed a defence against the GTHL's lawsuit alleging decades of overcharging for game ice, arguing the administrative fees were legitimate, known, and approved by the league, and challenging the GTHL's jurisdiction to audit their commercial affairs.

Four minor hockey organizations, including the Vaughan Rangers , Vaughan Panthers, Markham Majors , and Markham Islanders, have denied allegations by the Greater Toronto Hockey League ( GTHL ) that they committed fraud or overcharged for game ice over decades.

In a statement of defence filed in Ontario Superior Court on June 5, the clubs argue the case is about the world's largest minor hockey organization attempting improper control over independent, non-profit clubs. The GTHL alleges the clubs purchased ice from municipalities at lower community rates and then invoiced the league at higher amounts without full disclosure, seeking at least $700,000 in damages.

The clubs counter that an 'administrative fee' included in invoices for roughly 25 years was legitimate, covering operational and overhead costs such as securing ice allocations, scheduling, and managing rink logistics. They assert the GTHL knew of and approved this arrangement, with former president John Gardner accepting quoted rates that included the fees, and that the league never objected until August 2023.

The defence highlights that the clubs' ice rates remained lower than what the GTHL paid at other facilities in Toronto, Mississauga, and Scarborough, and that the league benefited from the clubs' ability to obtain community sport rates. The clubs also allege the GTHL withheld payments for ice already provided and later resumed payments but excluded the administrative fee component.

A key argument concerns jurisdiction: the clubs contend the GTHL's authority extends only to hockey matters like scheduling and discipline, not auditing business records or regulating commercial affairs. They further argue the GTHL's internal disciplinary process, launched in December 2024 based on the same allegations, is fundamentally unfair because the league acts as complainant, prosecutor, adjudicator, and beneficiary of potential fines.

The clubs maintain the GTHL is pursuing its own financial interests rather than acting as an independent adjudicator, and they are seeking dismissal of the lawsuit with costs. None of the allegations have been proven in court





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GTHL Minor Hockey Overcharging Administrative Fee Jurisdiction Vaughan Rangers Markham Majors Ice Procurement

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